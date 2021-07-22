During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week, interesting incidents of arrest, and areas of town where officers are patrolling traffic.
Officers had a total of 633 calls for service: 104 traffic stops, 203 building checks, one burglary, 10 thefts, five shoplifting calls, and six motor vehicle crashes. Officers made 20 arrests and took 43 reports.
Officers are focusing their traffic patrol in residential areas, for the time being. King said those residential roads won't be the same for every shift.
"It started with a complaint on Bluff Avenue, but we saw some other comments in that video when I mentioned that. So we're spread out now on Fourth Street, Cedar Avenue, Allen Road, [and] different places where a lot of those smaller streets go all the way through town," he said.
"We had a domestic by strangulation last week [investigated by] Officer Bo Smith, who is in his final phase of FTO, which means basically he's on his own but somebody follows him around," said King. "He responded to and [made] an arrest of the suspect after interviewing both the suspect and the victim."
Officers responded to a report of an authorized use of a vehicle. King said Officer Chase Reed located the vehicle and the driver was arrested.
Positions for dispatcher and patrol officer are open, and King urges those interested to keep an eye out.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, July 26 at noon.
