The Tahlequah police chief has announced the city jail will be open as a temporary shelter during the brutal cold and winter storm expected to arrive this weekend.
Nate King said he reached out to other officials and found out Tahlequah doesn’t have a temporary shelter for those who are homeless or with an inadequate place to stay during inclement weather.
“Starting tonight [Feb. 12] at 6 p.m. until next Friday at 8 a.m., we are going to open a temporary shelter within the Tahlequah Police Department for those who don’t have a place to stay,” said King. “[They’ll] be able to stay here and we’ll provide that shelter, food, and basic essentials for people in need.”
King said TPD will need volunteers to help monitor the shelter.
“It’s something that with weather, we’re going to be pretty busy. I’ll put it out to the officers for some overtime shifts, but I feel like we’ll probably still come up a little short,” he said. “Any of those who would be interested in sitting in at the police department, helping monitor the shelter area, being a go-between for those people in shelter — please reach out to me.”
The TPD needs coats, blankets, stocking caps, gloves to give to officers to distribute during patrols.
“These are temperatures we’ve never seen. I saw last night Tulsa Police Department already worked a death from someone being exposed to the elements, and we don’t want that to happen in Tahlequah,” said King.
He said those staying at the shelter will be free to come and go as they choose. They’ll have a place to sleep that’s warm, they’ll be fed three times a day, and have access to a shower.
“The shelter will open at 6 tonight at the police department and will stay open through 8 a.m. next Friday morning. People can stay during the daytime and they don’t have to leave during the day,” said King.
TPD officers will be available to provide rides to the shelter as needed.
To volunteer, donate items, or for more information, call or text King at 918-931-7836.
