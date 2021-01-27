Law enforcement officials say gun safety should be taught at a young age – and that's true not only for professional use, but for recreational or home protection use as well.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said people need to be proficient physically and mentally when handling firearms.
“I think one of the things that is overlooked when determining whether to own a gun — to keep in your home for self-defense or to carry on your person or in your car — is the mental aspect of it,” said King. “Being mentally prepared to use that gun in the right situation."
King explained how preparedness can affect how a person handles a firearm in any situation.
“Taking a human life, or even just pointing a gun at someone, is a serious thing. Not only do you need to be physically prepared by shooting your gun often, but you need to be mentally prepared for what that takes,” he said.
A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy escaped grave injury during a hunting accident Jan. 18 when he fell, and the gunshot hit him in the head. King said accidents are bound to happen, even with those who are trained to handle a gun and are skilled at it.
“I would imagine hunting accidents is the leading cause of injury via weapons,” said King. “It’s something that should be adhered to, and unfortunately, there are times when you’re carrying a loaded weapon and accidents can happen, no matter how safe you are.”
According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Department, those under age 10 can attend a hunter education class, but won’t be allowed to take the exam or get a card.
“Hunter education covers a variety of topics, including firearms safety, wildlife identification, wildlife conservation and management, survival, archery, muzzleloading and hunter responsibility,” said the OWD.
The Wildlife Department said hunting-related accidents and fatalities have declined more that 70 percent over the past 40 years.
“We change our ammunition quarterly, just from the change in hot and cold weather. Humanity can affect ammunition, and it fires based off of gun powder and ignition, and moisture can affect that,” said King. “You need to inspect your ammunition to make sure it’s corroded or rusted, because they can cause it to be unsafe.”
According to the National Rifle Association, one must always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction; always keep the finger off the trigger until ready to shoot; and always keep the gun unloaded until ready to use.
“Before handling a gun, learn how it operates. Know its basic parts, how to safely open and close the action, and remove any ammunition from the gun or magazine. Remember, a gun’s mechanical safety device is never fool-proof,” said the NRA.
King said it’s never too early to teach gun safety with children.
“It’s something I’ve done with my sons at an early age. [We’re] teaching them to appreciate how serious a gun is and that accidents do happen,” said King.
According to Aftermath, there were over 220 unintentional shootings by children in 2020, and 77 percent of accidental gun deaths happen in the home.
“Around 31 percent of accidental deaths caused by firearms might be prevented with child-proof safety locks and loaded chamber indicators,” said Aftermath.
