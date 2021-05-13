During his weekly chat session on May 10, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King expressed his appreciation for a veteran officer who is retiring, and touched based on call numbers and a carjacking.
Nate King recognized Capt. Billy Dowling, a 32-year veteran slated to retire in June.
“I started out knowing Billy on the little league fields in Tahlequah, playing against him, but I’ve been blessed to have him in my life since I was about 10 years old,” said King. "Once I started at the police department, he was a mentor; he was a leader of this department, and has been for 32 years.”
King urged others to find someone who will serve as a mentor to them, as Dowling was to him.
“The thing about Billy that has always stood out to me is his work ethic. Billy Dowling is one of the hardest-working men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. For those of you who have been around him much, sometimes Billy is really blunt and [we] have had our share of heated arguments over the years, but the thing is, I love the man,” said King.
Officers had a total of 785 calls for the week: 122 traffic stops, 300 building checks, five burglaries, nine thefts, 12 shoplifting calls, four domestic violence calls, and seven motor vehicle crashes.
“One of those thefts was a carjacking that was reported over the weekend. Officer Robbie Bacon located the vehicle a short time later and was involved in a pursuit with that vehicle. The driver ended up fleeing on foot and he was not apprehended at the time,” said King.
Officers believe the driver is Gilbert Holmes, based on what witnesses saw, and King said they are looking for him.
“We also had two bike patrol officer seize a lot of methamphetamine off the bike trail this last week. I’ve met with the mayor, city administrator, and they’ve authorized us to have some paid overtime shifts on the bike trail and the walking trial through the end of this fiscal year,” the chief said.
King said the complaints they’ve received have to do with drug paraphernalia scattered around the creek.
“We know that and we are combating that the best we can, and realistically, the majority of that drug paraphernalia is coming from those people who are experiencing homelessness. We’ve seen a change over the past five years in our demographics of people experiencing homelessness in Tahlequah,” said King.
TPD is planning to host a “Bike Rodeo” in Tahlequah sometime in June for those who are interested in learning about bike safety.
What’s next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, May 17 at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.