During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week, an upcoming retirement, and touched on complaints he's received recently.
Officers logged a total of 606 calls for service: 77 traffic stops, 141 building checks, three burglary of motor vehicles, eight thefts, seven shoplifting calls, and seven motor vehicle crashes..
Police officers made 27 arrests and took 53 reports.
King said he's received complaints from area residents regarding several issues.
"Most of you who are in town know that our downtown area - the parks - have changed a little bit," he said. "You're going to see officers on foot in the parks and downtown more. You'll see us patrolling downtown more, and if you don't, give me a call."
Another complaint pertained to drivers who are speeding on Bliss Avenue, and King said officers will be parked and running radar from time to time.
"If you drive Bliss Avenue, slow down. The speed limit in Tahlequah, unless otherwise marked, is 25 mph on your service streets and whatnot," said King.
Assistant Chief Steve Garner announced his retirement from TPD after 20 years of service. Garner worked as a school resource officer, patrolman, and in his current role within the department.
TPD is still operating on COVID-shift, wherein officers and administrators are working seven 12-hour days, and then taking seven days off.
"We're shorthanded a couple of dispatchers, one full-time patrol position, and with the retirement of Garner, that'll be two patrolmen down. Capt. Steve Young is helping cover night shift this week, and in two weeks, I'll be covering night shift," said King.
King urged the public to call the police if they witness someone committing a crime or breaking the law.
"As a society, at times, we've gotten really bad about posting on social media instead of calling the police department. This is not an excuse in any way, shape, or form, but we cannot be everywhere in Tahlequah at all times," said King.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 11 at noon.
Commented
