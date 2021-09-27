During a recent weekly chat session, Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King discussed call numbers for the week and month, interesting incidents of arrest, and gave COVID updates.
TPD is still operating on COVID-shift, wherein officers and administrators are working seven 12-hour days, and then take seven days off.
“We continue to have one officer off work due to COVID complications,” said King. “He’s been off work for over a month now, [and it’s] probably going to be another month before he will be back at work.”
Officers logged a total of 693 calls for service: 43 traffic stops, 322 building checks, two burglary of motor vehicles, four thefts, four shoplifting calls, and eight motor vehicle crashes. Officers made 12 arrests and took 43 reports.
There were 2,150 calls for service in the month of September. There were 623 building checks, 166 pedestrian stops, 246 traffic stops, 78 arrests and 166 reports taken. The department had 13 burglaries, 30 thefts, 31 reports of shoplifting, and 26 vehicle crashes.
“I’m beginning to see a pretty distinct difference in our two groups of shifts, which we’re going to have to address with one of those groups, because the officer activity just doesn’t seem to be quite as high as the other groups,” said King.
King said property crime at the beginning of the month was high compared to the end of the month.
“Our thefts have been up there a lot, and the last two weeks it’s been really low. I think some of that is patrol, some of it is certain individuals in jail. In the end, it’s not hundreds of people in Tahlequah that are stealing each and every day – it’s 15 people, 10 people, 20 people, maybe,” he said.
TPD officers had a few “unique” arrests during the week last week.
“Helen Jones, someone we at times frequently deal with – Officer Michael Gray arrested her last week for burglary from a motor vehicle and public intoxication. We received a call, we found her, found property that belonged to somebody else,” said King.
Gray was also dispatched to Scholars Inn on a report of 8-10 people who were trying to fight others in the parking lot. Two women began to walk away from the officer and he tried to arrest one of them for public drunkenness.
“The other female assaulted him and then ran off. Sgt. Matt Frits arrived – a short foot pursuit – and was able to apprehend the second female individual who happened to be a juvenile,” said King.
Both women were arrested for public intoxication and the juvenile was released to a guardian.
What's next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 4 at noon.
