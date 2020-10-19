Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King is pushing an initiative to help those in need this holiday season.
“Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, we’re going to have a project that we’d like to call Home for the Holidays,” King said. “We have more and more people in Tahlequah experiencing homelessness, and those rising numbers has our police department and our community grappling with what to do to help.”
King said the plan is to gather resources together for people in need. TPD will reach out to those experiencing homelessness to see what it is they need.
“[We want to] assess them and if we can help them either get them a home for the holidays or get them home for the holidays,” King said.
King said having a home is the key factor in curtailing homelessness. The lack of shelter space and affordable housing are deficiencies in Tahlequah’s resource pool.
“This week, we’ve pulled together several entities to help connect people with the resources they need: hygiene, mental health services, substance abuse services, employment, education, and transportation,” King said. “Cornerstone Church, CREOKS, Cherokee Nation, the VA Hospital — just to name a few — will be working alongside the Tahlequah Police Department to help connect those people experiencing homelessness with the resources they need to get back in a home.”
You can help
For more information, call TPD at 918-456-8801.
