Police chief rebuilding trust within community

HULBERT - The Hulbert Police Department chief has been in his role for six months and he believes the department is headed in the right direction.
Carl Smith was appointed police chief Feb. 23, and one of his goals was to rebuild the department, as well as the community's trust. One of Smith's first steps in improving HPD was the purchase of an Offender Data Information System, which was bought and installed in March.
"O.D.I.S. has helped a lot with sending reports to the D.A.'s Office as well as reporting to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office," said Smith. "Our reports are more professional and easier to read than the old hand written reports that we had before."
HPD purchased the system for $5,200, with an annual support payment of $1,500 in August. Smith told the Hulbert Board of Trustees they would need to purchase two printers and two license scanners as well.
The department has also acquired a 2020 Ford Explorer and purchased ballistic vests, digital car radios, three handheld radios, and new uniforms for the officers.
"I believe we have started heading in the right direction with the trust of the community," Smith said. "The officers are doing good with interacting with the community, and I even had one officer get out and play basketball with kids at the park."
Smith said another goal of his was to build a better relationship with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
"We have been assisting the sheriff's office more with local county calls, and we've had a good presence of county deputies as well to assist HPD with our city calls and traffic stops. Yes, I believe that the relationship has improved tremendously," said the chief.
Though it hasn't been a year since taking on his role as chief, Smith said he has gotten more comfortable in his position.
"I am still taking it day-by-day, but I am proud of what we have accomplished so far," he said.
There are five full-time officers and one part-time officer at HPD. Smith said there is an officer on duty 24/7.
