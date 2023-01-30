Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King addressed the public Monday, Jan. 30, on what has been happening with his department.
King used to hold weekly "Chief Chats" every Monday for a brief period of time and decided to pick those back up this week.
"We've had a pretty rough year, as far as staffing goes. We've been short-handed whether we have vacancies, injuries, and training. We've been really operating at bare minimum staffing, or below that, to keep those shifts covered," King said.
He added that his weekly segment is an opportunity to share information with the public, as well as to get feedback.
He first touched on Monday's weather conditions and what his officers are seeing in terms of roadways and traffic issues.
"The roads are slick, and if you are out on the road and you have to drive, just give yourself a lot more distance to stop, to turn, drive a lot slower," he said.
He said the majority of crashes reported Monday involved a vehicle that slid into another.
"Our officers will be out all day, and we've been giving rides actually. Some patients for dialysis today, they called and they've been taking them to their appointments because they couldn't get there otherwise," King said.
King said they've just wrapped up 2022, and despite staffing woes, some good did come from the year.
"We had almost 37,000 calls for service as a department. We conducted almost 15,000 building checks for the year. We had almost 10,000 citizen contacts," he said.
TDP had 1,200 calls that resulted in an arrest. Officers started a drone program that King called a success.
Shifts were switched, as King said he did some research on a "home/work life balance."
"One of the things about law enforcement is three-fourths of your department works weekends. We're not like [many people], with a normal Monday to Friday job where you work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and go home on Fridays, and you're off on the holidays," he said.
Officers are now working two 12-hour shifts and two eight-hour shifts during the week. They get an extra day off.
"With the staffing shortage, one of our biggest problems is officers can't take off work. It means you're trying to get everything done as a father, as a wife, as a husband, as a mother. You're trying to get it done on two days off a week and that's just hard to do," King said.
While Tahlequah officers will be at home more, they are still working the same number of hours.
King said they do have better coverage despite being short-staffed.
Changes to TPD's field training were mad, and it will now be all online, which will better track what officers are doing.
"One of the most important things is that field training program, because if we don't train officers properly, when they start their starting on shaky ground, then it just opens us up for improper police action and we don't want to do that," King said.
The program will start sending surveys out to people with whom officers come in contact, within the next 90 days.
"It's called 'Power Engage' and it's automated. It will follow up with you after the officer leaves, as far as your satisfaction with how we handled the call, and give you a chance to free-type your comments as far as what you liked or didn't like about your interaction with us," he said.
The program will also update information by sending the caller a text.
"It will also be connected to our investigations so that when a detective is assigned to a case, you'll be notified any updates on your case, and it will notify you via text," King said.
What's next
King plans to go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 6, at noon.
