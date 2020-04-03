Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department is going to use "selective force" and limit contact with "offenders" who ignore the city's stepped-up "shelter in place" order.
The Tahlequah City Council amended an ordinance to grant emergency powers to the mayor and councilors. That order provides penalties and enforcement capability, along with declaring an emergency.
"The executive order today issued by Mayor Sue Catron is a 'shelter in place' order ... and will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 1," said King at the time. "Residents may leave their homes at that time for essential activities."
Essential activities include getting medical supplies, food, beverages, or other items needed to maintain a sanitary and safe household. Engagement in outdoor activity is encouraged, as long as individuals comply with social distancing requirements.
"You can go walking, biking, hiking, but you need to maintain a 6-foot distance with those people who do not live in the same house as you," said King. "You can also work at essential businesses, which is per the latest governor's orders."
The order said individuals can care for and transport a family member or pets to and from another residence, and can move to another residence either within or outside the city limits.
The amended order includes a public safety curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the order expires.
Local residents have voiced their concerns as to what they can and can't do, and have asked if the new ordinance means they would be pulled over if they're out after curfew.
"We're not going to pull you have for being in your car at 11 p.m., but we will ticket or arrest individuals who adamantly refuse to follow that social distance," King said.
The chief said the issue his department is seeing is the neighborhood kids who are gathering in groups to play during this time.
"Stay in your inner circle with your family and avoid as much contact as possible," he said. "Officers are reducing that contact as well, but as part of the job, we can't eliminate it."
The ordinance imposes a penalty for violating the executive order, which carries up to 10 days in the city jail and up to a $500 fine.
TPD officers they are now working seven 12-hour days, and then are quarantined for 14 days.
