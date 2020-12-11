Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said Friday night that he doesn't believe his opponent is qualified to run for city office.
King filed a contest of candidacy petition against Chris Smith, who has worked as a Tahlequah patrolman for 20 years.
“I’m contesting that he’s not a qualified elector, based on residency issues,” King said.
According to online records, Smith’s current address is South 518 Road in Park Hill. That would make him a rural resident.
Smith denied living in Keys, and said the address on his driver’s license is listed as 114 W. Allen Road, which is within the city limits of Tahlequah.
“I have the read the eligibility requirements from the city code, and I am eligible to run for the chief of police of Tahlequah,” Smith said.
According to the Notice of Election, each candidate for city office is required to be an actual resident of the city. Although there are gray areas, most officials familiar with city ordinances say it's not enough to own property in the city limits.
“Each candidate for city office shall be a qualified elector for the city and each candidate for office of Councilor shall be an actual resident of the ward for which he/she is a candidate,” the notice says. “Each candidate for city clerk, city treasurer, street commissioner, and chief of police shall be an actual resident of the city.”
King is presented by Sallisaw attorney Frank Sullivan.
The hearing is slated for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.