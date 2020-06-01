Police chief says 'self-policing' will prevent violence from plaguing city

Local police said past incidents involving violent riots has prompted them to put an appropriate policy in place.
Riots erupted over the past few days in protest of racial injustice and outrage after George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, died while police officer Derek Chauvin had a knee on his neck. Cities across the nation have been seeing deadly destruction and chaos amid what was supposed to be peaceful protests.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department is aware of the situation, but his officers aren’t alarmed or concerned for the community.
“We’ve reviewed our policies on assemblies on protests or First Amendment gatherings and what that policy covers,” said King. “I’m not at those other cities and not seeing it first-hand, but on the news. In a time like this, probably being transparent and proactive – as far as helping find a solution instead of creating a bigger problem – is going to be key for law enforcement.”
King said Tahlequah has a “good community feel,” and citizens "police" the city themselves, compared to other communities that are experiencing riots.
“I don’t feel like Tahlequah is as high risk, because we have a lot of community members who are proactive in policing our community and taking care of our community,” said King. “We’re prepared if something happens that is unlawful and crosses that line.”
While protests in other cities in the U.S. turned violent, Muskogee's protest remained peaceful on Sunday, May 31. Muskogee Police cruisers followed protesters as they walked back and forth on the Shawnee Bypass shoulder, sometimes venturing into a lane of traffic. A couple of times, an officer on a loudspeaker said: "For your safety, please stay outside lanes of traffic."
During a Facebook discussion, Tahlequah resident Michael Cummings said it’s OK to protest, but once it turns into a riot, it’s a criminal act and the point of the protest is void. Others disagreed.
“When people value property more than lives, attacking property is the only way to be heard,” David Smalley argued.
Cummings elaborated by saying that riots are socially destructive and self-defeating.
“I’m still convinced that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom and justice,” Cummings said. “I feel that violence will only create more social problems than they will solve.”
King said no plans have been brought to his attention regarding a peaceful march held or planned in Tahlequah.
“We would designate a specific area for protesters to gather and also provide security for them,” said King. “We would have detailed officers to help protect those people who are gathered together, exercising their First Amendment rights.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.