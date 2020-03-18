Police chief, sheriff explain officer protocols

Law enforcement agencies are using extra precautions when it comes to personal contact, but that won't stop them from doing their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers are still responding to each and every call received.
"If there are calls that haven't been addressed, I'd like to know so I can deal with it," said King. "I have given officers the option to take reports via telephone when there is no on-scene investigation required."
King said TPD has implemented online forms to reduce contact between officers and citizens.
"There is a voluntary statement form on the city of Tahlequah's website where people can fill out that form and email it to responding officers, so that minimizes that exposure," King said.
As far as patrol and taking reports, Cherokee County Sheriff Chennault said they aren't changing anything for now.
"I've just told them to be careful and not get too close if they don't have to, and try to limit hands-on contact as much as they can," said Chennault.
The Cherokee County Detention Center suspended in-house visitations and is limiting most of its space to those charged with felonies.
Jail administrator T.J. Girdner said that call is to relieve intake numbers at the jail to keep staff members and inmates safe.
He said those who are committing violent offenses that are considered misdemeanors will still be taken to jail. However, it's up to the arresting deputy, and some won't be brought into the facility.
"That doesn't exclude all misdemeanors, and it's up to the discretion of the deputies," said Girdner. "If it's a domestic disturbance, fighting, or some type of violent crime, then they will still go to jail. It's a day-by-day situation."
CCDC suspended taking fingerprints for the public and implemented a more thorough questionnaire for incoming inmates in hopes of catching any signs of COVID-19.
The sheriff said that doesn't mean they can't or wont take people to jail, and those not taken to jail will be issued citations and given set court dates.
"If we're able to issue someone a citation and give them a court appearance, that's what we're going to do," Chennault said. "We're not going to stop jailing people, but we're going to limit that as much as we can."
King said his department will still arrest individuals who are committing any offense that is considered a misdemeanor, and take them to jail. An advantage to having the schools closed until April 6 is that school resource officers are also on hand in case of emergencies.
King said TPD is also having to house inmates from other agencies. He said there are seven jail cells, and the department can hold up to 16 inmates at a time for 10 days.
Chennault and King said they are prepared for a worst-case scenario and are taking it day by day.
"We're going to remain faithful to Tahlequah and continue to enforce the law and keep ourselves and the community safe," said King.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.