Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King addressed the public Thursday morning and reassured them they have his full support when it comes to protesting.
Two protests are scheduled in Tahlequah in regard to the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer and three others have been fired and charged in Floyd's death.
“I’ve spoken to both event organizers personally and want to let you know that peace is the focus of these events. First Amendment, freedom of speech, standing for George Floyd, and kneeling for George Floyd is the focus,” King said. “I come to you today in support of First Amendment assemblies. Our First Amendment right is our most important amendment right that we have.”
Since riots erupted in protest of racial injustice and outrage after Floyd’s death, there have been at least 16 deaths across the nation.
“With those deaths, there are at least three that were by armed citizens, shop owners, and people defending their stores,” said King. “Three by police, one by looters, and one by an accident, the other eight are unknown. I’m asking you today to be a decent human being.”
King said he and the Tahlequah Police Department support everyone's First Amendment rights, and asked that people come to the protests with a peaceful frame of mind.
“I’ll be at the assembly today to offer some protection, to offer some peace, to offer some stability,” said King. “I just ask that if you come today or Saturday, that you come with love in your heart. You come with trying to effect change, and we effect change by being heard and by respecting the rights of others.“
The first assembly is today at noon in Norris Park. The second one is Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m., also at Norris Park.
