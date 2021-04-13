During his weekly Chief Chat on April 12, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King covered call numbers, the upcoming Walk a Mile event, and the retirement of a veteran officer.
“For the month of March we logged a little over 3,700 calls as a department,” said King. “We stopped 804 cars, we made almost 1,700 building checks, took 213 reports, and made 145 pedestrian stops.”
King said calls last about 29 minutes on average from the time dispatch is called until the officer leaves the scene.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls had the most number of calls for service, averaging nine calls a shift in March. Lt. Dexter Scott had about 8.8 calls per shift, and Officer Michael Gray had eight calls per shift.
“They were also the top three officers in different order at different times for traffic stops, reports taken, and for pedestrian stops. Those guys are out there working hard [and] what our goal is as a department, we ask officers to average about six calls per shift,” said King.
That ensures an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, according to King.
“As a department, that is going to make us a little more effective in policing if we can expect the same from the guys and gals across the board,” he said.
Officers had a total of 823 calls for the week: 124 traffic stops, 380 building checks, five burglaries, 13 thefts, nine shoplifting calls, and four motor vehicle crashes.
“Thefts were up a little bit and we had stolen vehicles again – two that were listed in weekly reports that I get from shifts. One of those two was recovered the same shift that it was reported stolen,” said King.
One call in particular occurred when officers responded to an unattended child in a vehicle.
“Someone called in that the vehicle was not running and the child was in the car. Officers made entry into the car and felt that the child’s health was in question at the time and called EMS for the child to be checked out medically,” said King.
The child was transported to the local hospital and released to the other parent.
“A warrant has been requested for the custodial parent who left that child in the car,” King said.
Officer Brian Jordan thwarted a burglary of a storage building when he found a pair in the middle of the night.
Officer Thomas Donnell had the most number of calls for service, had the most traffic stops, and led the department in the number of building checks.
The 11th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes at Norris Park is Saturday, April 17, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and the walk starting at 11 a.m.
“This year, we won’t have some of the events at Norris Park like we usually do,” said King. “We are getting to have an in-person walk, which is a big victory.”
The event is one of the main fundraisers Help In Crisis relies on each year.
“More importantly than that, it’s a chance for us to stand up as a community and say domestic violence will not be tolerated here, and it’s something that we need to do. It’s something we need to teach our sons, our daughters, our nieces, our nephews – that it’s not OK to be a victim or an offender of domestic violence,” said King.
Officers are attending jailer training for the month, and King said everyone at TPD will be certified as jailers.
TPD is four officers short as of Monday, April 12: one is actively deployed, one is out on medical leave, one retired, and one submitted his resignation.
“We have interviews this week to fill at least one of the vacants that we have,” he said.
Capt. Billy Dowling has scheduled his retirement from the department after 30 years of service.
“I’ve been blessed to be around Billy Dowling since I was a child on a little league baseball field. I was lucky enough to have him as a mentor, as my supervisor when I became a young detective back in the early 2000s,” said King. “Probably the best blessing I’ve had in regard to Billy is as chief, I’ve been able to promote him back to captain and had him here for guidance and for mentoring as a leader.”
What’s next
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, April 19 at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.