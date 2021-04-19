Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said additional resources will be working in the area where an early morning shooting incident occurred Sunday.
King said officers were dispatched to Ward Street early April 18.
“What we’re gathering is this stemmed from some sort of altercation that occurred in or around Club Effx late Saturday night or early Sunday morning,” said King.
Police have located the victim, who was driving a white Dodge Charger that was found abandoned near East Gate Apartments just after 3 a.m.
“Our victim was driving a white Dodge Charger and when [he] left the location, he said there were people brandishing weapons. The next thing he knew, there was a colored vehicle chasing him east on Downing Street,” said King.
Witnesses said multiple gunshots were fired from a black Ford Fusion, which chased the victim onto Ward Street before he bailed on foot and fled from the scene.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies found the abandoned Dodge Charger and a short time later, Northeastern State University PD advised unknown subjects were walking near the tennis court.
“[The victim’s] vehicle had multiple gunshots in it, and the Indian Baptist Church at the Corning of Ward Street and Maple Avenue had some damage to it,” said King.
King said they are still trying to find the people who fired shots – and the suspected vehicle.
“We have the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives coming today with one of their K-9 officers that [specialized in explosives] to try to find all the shell casings and evidence at the scene,” said King.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Love’s Country Store, where an injured Mikayla Mouse was found. Witnesses said Mouse was thrown from one of the vehicles during the shooting. But Mouse wouldn’t tell Sellers how she was injured, and refused medical treatment from EMS personnel. She was transported to jail for public intoxication.
King thanked the additional agencies who responded and assisted: CCSO, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Grand River Dam Authority Police, and NSU PD.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Elden Graves or Capt. Steve Young at 918-456-8801.
