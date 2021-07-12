The Tahlequah City Council, during a July 12 special meeting, approved the promotions of two police officers.
Police Chief Nate King said the recent retirement of Capt. Billy Dowling opened a crucial administrative position.
“Steve Arnall is the most tenured lieutenant we have, with almost 25 years with the city of Tahlequah,” said King. “He is my recommendation to promote to the patrol captain.”
Bryan Qualls was advance to lieutenant after serving two years as sergeant.
“He came to us from a state agency in which he was a supervisor, and he was actually the only applicant for this position. He is qualified and I think department-wide, everybody thought he should be the next lieutenant, and that’s why no else applied,” said King.
Councilors accepted a contract between the city and Pierce Property Maintenance for outsource mowing and the upkeep of the Bertha Parker Bypass for the 2021-2022 mowing season.
“A number of personnel in the street department have declined and Commissioner [Kevin] Smith feels like he could spend more time during the mowing season concentrating on street improvements,” said City Administrator Alan Chapman. “This gives him an avenue to get the work done on the bypass while also putting his men on the streets.”
The board authorized Mayor Sue Catron to submit a request for funding to Cherokee Nation for road improvements on Bliss Avenue.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said District 2 Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joe Byrd had requested the improvements on Bliss Avenue totaling $100,000, and his term will end in August.
“One of the requests was that the project be completed by the end of that term, so we’re on a pretty short deadline. This is essentially the same process we went through for the traffic signals on Downing [Street] at Cedar [Avenue] and Water [Street] intersections,” said Tannehill.
He said they had prepared the Request for Funding form from Cherokee Nation and were awaiting councilor action to submit it.
“Before action is taken, I’d like to thank Councilor Byrd for his consideration for this proposal and the continued partnership with Cherokee Nation on future and current street projects,” Tannehill said.
The board entered into a lengthy executive session and took no action regarding the 2021-2022 contract with IAFF Local 4099, the firefighters' union.
What’s next
A City Council Workshop is set for Friday, July 16, at 12 p.m. at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory. The workshop is open to the public. The Tahlequah City Council midmonth meeting is Monday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
