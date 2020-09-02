Officers seized over $18,000 in cash and 18 ounces of marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this summer.
On July 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was notified by dispatch of an intoxicated driver northbound on Muskogee Avenue. Dispatch advised the driver was swerving in and out of lanes in a Ford SUV.
“While en route to the area, dispatch kept updating the location of the vehicle,” Girdner said in the police report. “Moments later, dispatch advised that a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy had stopped the vehicle near the intersection of First Street and South Muskogee Avenue.”
Officer Pam Bell advised she was on scene and had met with the driver, Nicholas Paul. Bell noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer asked Girdner to engage with Paul and to see if he was under the influence of drugs. Girdner asked Paul and the front-seat passenger, Clarence O’Quinn, if they had a medical marijuana card. Both men said they didn’t have a card.
Girdner asked if there was any marijuana inside the vehicle, and Paul said there was before he handed the officer a joint. Paul admitted there were other burnt joints in the center console.
“I explained to Paul that due to the odor and marijuana cigarette, I was going to search the vehicle to ensure there were no more drugs inside,” Girdner said.
During the search, Girdner found $890 in cash in several grocery bags containing marijuana. He advised Bell to detain both men.
“Once Paul and O’Quinn were detained, I continued to search the vehicle. Once I reached the passenger side, I opened the glove compartment and observed another large amount of cash,” Girdner said. “The cash was later counted by myself, Officer Pamela Bell, and Lt. Brandon Vick, and totaled $18,000.”
Paul agreed to speak with authorities and denied knowing anything about the bags of marijuana. However, he did own up the cash.
“I asked him where he worked and he stated he did not have a place of employment, but that he sells AirPods online and also fixes cell phones for money,” Girdner said.
O’Quinn chose not to talk with officers, and both men were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
“Due to the large amount of marijuana and $18,890 of U.S. currency – which was separated in dominations of $100, $50, and $20 bills inside the vehicle – I suspected Paul and O’Quinn to be involved in the illegal sales of marijuana,” Girdner said.
