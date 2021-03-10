During his weekly Chief Chat on March 8, Nate King covered call numbers, response times, and an attempted kidnapping that landed one man in jail.
Officers had a total of 879 calls for the week: 402 building checks, 138 traffic stops, five burglaries, and 14 thefts.
“Once again, almost half of our thefts were stolen vehicles, and what we’re finding in these vehicles that are being stolen is they have the keys in them,” said King.
King reiterated his plea from last week’s forum and asked residence to secure their vehicles and property.
“They’re unlocked with the keys in the ignition or in the cup holder. We’re asking everyone to lock your cars. Don’t leave your keys in there; secure your property.
“We have people walking around Tahlequah just looking for a vehicle to steal. Make it secure and make it harder for someone to get to you,” he said.
TPD Baker shift responded to an armed kidnapping last week after a child was taken at gunpoint from a babysitter.
“Before we arrived, the babysitter was able to get the child back and then officers located the suspect in close proximity to the residence and took him into custody,” said King. “It was a family issue; it wasn’t a stranger abduction.”
Office Mitchell Sellers was cited for having the most number of calls for service. Lt. Dexter Scott had the most traffic stops, and Officer Michael Gray had the most reports taken for the week.
“We continue to serve you [and] we’re currently three officers short,” said King. “We have one out medical leave, we have one in Africa on active deployment, and we have a vacancy due to a retirement.“
TPD is looking at the number of calls per hour and per day to better schedule officers during Spring Break.
“We continue to look at crime data as far as where are burglaries are happening and where our thefts are happening so we can better patrol those areas,” said King.
King said the city is in the middle of its budget process. He turned in his budget request and will have meetings this week with city officials.
“This year’s budget request went up less than 1 percent, and that’s even taking on $79,000 this year that wasn’t in last year’s budget for the lease purchase, or the lease of 10 new police vehicles — which should be coming in April or May,” said King.
King said TPD has gone to a Fleet Management System to keep better equipment on the streets of Tahlequah.
“Right now, with our shortages on patrol, our response time has gone up about a minute per call,” said King. “I just ran numbers last night and our average response time is six minutes and 15 seconds. Obviously for the more high-risk calls or the emergency calls, we have a much faster response time, but those that aren’t an emergency, we might have a slower response time.”
TPD will have shift meetings throughout the week, and King said they will focus on cutting that response time to five minutes.
A power surge at the PD knocked out the server for the phone system over the weekend, and King urges those needing services to call the 911 Center.
King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, March 15 at noon.
