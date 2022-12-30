POLICING THE PARKS: Officials address recent issues at public facilities, recreation areas

Area law enforcement officials said they are seeing a spike with vagrants using public park restrooms as shelters.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers have been routinely patrolling the parks due to a mishap with the locks to the bathrooms.
“About 60 days ago, the electronic locks that control the bathroom locks were damaged, we presume by vagrants and they’re not secured at this point in time. We have a lot of people going into the bathrooms to keep people from sleeping in there all night,” King said.
The bathroom used to be armed with automatic magnet locks wherein the doors were set to unlock at 8 a.m. and lock at 8 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brian Speake said it would cost $500 per lock to replace the damaged locks and there are currently seven needing to be fixed.
“To try and save the city a little bit of money, we’re going back to the old fashion deadbolt system. When they put those electronic locks in, they had to cut out a hole in the door for that to fit. As we speak, I’m getting quotes on getting some new doors – like a heavy-commercial door,” Speake said.
King said officers met several people the first night they patrolled the parks.
“They talked to 16 different people that night about how they can’t sleep in the bathrooms. That’s between Norris Park, the pavilion, and multiple bathrooms. [The bathrooms] have become a popular sleeping spot for people pretty quickly,” he said.
On Dec. 14, Officer David Trammell was conducting a building check to the women's bathroom at Norris Park when he asked if anyone was inside. Price Jones said he knew he wasn't supposed to be in the bathrooms since it was just before midnight, and he's been warned before. Jones was arrested for trespassing and drug charges.
A few days later, Lt. Matt Frits was conducting a building check at the restrooms when he found Eddie Stewart inside. His personal belongings were scattered on the floor as if he had been there for awhile. The man was warned several times to stay out of the park's restroom. Stewart said he was homeless and had nowhere else to stay. Stewart was arrested for the warrant and vagrancy.
Police arrested two people who were allegedly shooting up drugs in one of the bathrooms in March.
“It was a regular battle even before the electronic locks where people would try to defeat those locks. That was something we dealt with some but not all the time and it’s an every night task for our night shift,” King said.
While the act itself occurred during the daytime, officers found an 18-year-old man sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the bathroom at Norris Park in November.
In December 2021, the community was on high alert after reports of a man’s body was found in the park restroom.
Residents voiced their concerns about safety following the discovery of the body and many agreed more lighting was needed. After months of speculation, King confirmed that 21-year-old Kenneth Tyler Scott died from self-inflicted injuries.
Norris Park is home to many local events throughout the year such as; the Red Fern Festival; Movies in the Park; Walk a Mile; and Cookie Stroll on Main. Despite the family-friendly activities that are free to the public, many residents have had enough with the unlawful activities.
On Dec. 20, the city of Tahlequah announced that new equipment was installed at Ross City Park. Unfortunately, a “stump” was stolen shortly before installation was completed. Chris Ray said even though the new upgrades looked like something fun for his child, he wasn’t taking her to any of the parks along the Tahlequah History Trail.
“Our parks are incredibly sad. I haven’t taken my daughter in years. I’ve found needles, things on fire, creepy guys hanging out on drugs, etc.,” he said. “All of our parks run the entire length of the area our homeless problem is the worst. Expect more of this unless the city finally decides to do something,” he said.
Kyle Murray agreed with Ray and said he and his family haven’t been to the parks due to the vagrancy and trash.
For the most part, the public is of understanding with King having his hands tied and facing a “double-edged sword” when it comes to combating the vagrancy issue. King said officers are spending six to eight hours a day on vagrancy-related calls for service.
