Many local residents expressed that Hunter Biden should not be pardoned if convicted of the charges against him, regardless of who is president.
Biden is charged with two failures to pay income tax and one unlawful possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum 12-month sentence on both of the tax charges, and a maximum sentence of 19 years for the firearm charge.
Dwayne Pemberton, senator for District 9, said he doesn’t want to “cast stones,” and that these kinds of questions should be left up to legal minds.
“To be honest, I’m not recommending pardoning anybody right now,” said Pemberton. “Trump’s been pulled up on charges and it is the right [of the seated president] to choose who they pardon. I don’t get to see all the documents, and I’m not an attorney. I don’t want to cast stones.”
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said she does not believe Biden should be granted a pardon, as he is a private citizen.
Carol Sneed-Jalbert, chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party, said that Biden should not be pardoned, as his breaking the law isn’t about politics.
During an Aug. 12 Saturday Forum on Facebook, TDP readers were asked if they believe if the next president should pardon Biden if he is ultimately convicted.
Jack Webb commented on the forum that Biden is not or never was an elected official or any government office.
“If he has committed a crime – other than that stupid gun charge – it should be investigated by the DOJ, not Congress,” said Webb. “My personal opinion is this is just tit for tat to embarrass the president.”
Eric Swanson’s comment on the forum was he felt like either of the probes could result in criminal charges against Biden.
“If Hunter is convicted of a crime, he should receive the same treatment as any other convicted felon,” said Swanson. “The next president should absolutely not pardon him.”
Another point was made on the forum by Joe Wayne, who said he thinks the probe will find something but doesn’t believe anything will be done.
“Should any charges be prosecuted and Hunter is convicted, he should not be pardoned by any president,” said Wayne.
As a caveat, Swanson said it would be amusing if Trump pardoned him, given the former president’s constant attacks on the Biden family.
“[I don’t think it’s] wise to comment on a hypothetical question. And that’s a federal thing and I’m on the state level,” said Tom Woods, senator for District 4.
One respondent, David Watts, felt that nothing will happen at all and commented that the special prosecutor was to prevent any more requests to make FBI or Department of Justice evidence public.
“If a special prosecutor was done for fairness, why not give Trump one?” said Watts.
Tahlequah resident Brent T. Been’s comments were aimed at Rep. James Comer’s House Committee, and stated the committee had come up with nothing.
“David Weiss may indeed uncover something in that probe that could lead to Hunter Biden behind bars,” said Been. “At any rate, this special counsel into the younger Biden means that the Democratic Party can no longer compartmentalize the Republican maneuver against the Biden [family] as a right-wing conspiracy, unless of course, the special council doesn’t find anything.”
Further commenting, Been expressed the opinion that if the president’s son was convicted because of a grand jury indictment, what would be the rationale for such clemency. Larry Houghton, another respondent, said people of color would not have had the same opportunity.
“A plea bargain for a misdemeanor possession of a firearm while in [the] commission of a felony,” said Larry Houghton. “And no there should not be pardons by the current president or former. Still waiting for justice [for] Jan. 6, 2021.”
Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said he believes if a person commits a crime they should be charged, and they have the right to counsel and a fair trail.
“If proven you are guilty, you pay for your crimes,” said Stopp. “Same as any one person in America who breaks the law, including children of presidents, if we go by the constitution.”
Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, senator for District 3, was contacted for comment but did not return a response before press time.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked residents if Hunter Biden should be pardoned if convicted of the tax evasion and gun charges. Almost 81% said “Absolutely not”; 10.8% said “Probably not”; 4.8% said “Yes, absolutely”; and 3.6% said they were “undecided.”
