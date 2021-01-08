POLITICAL ROUNDUP: After D.C. riot, legislators might favor carrying at statehouse

After hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke in and disrupted a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, some Oklahomans wonder what kind of protection officials at the state Capitol are provided, and whether politicians should be allowed to carry firearms inside the building.
Last year, State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, filed a bill to allow legislators and retired law enforcement officials to carry firearms into the Capitol and other buildings owned by the state. It was one of many that never came to fruition last session, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced legislators to halt state business.
Hardin said it would have been difficult to pass, anyway, because guns rights groups wanted the legislation to allow the general public to carry inside the Capitol, too.
“What happened to the bill was COVID killed it,” Hardin. “I’m refiling three bills that were from last session, but that particular bill I’m not redoing again. In all honesty, I couldn’t in good conscience – even before what happened with the national Capitol – say we’re just going to open the doors to everybody.”
However, Hardin said it’s likely other legislators could roll out a similar bill this upcoming session. If asked to co-author a bill or if a member of the Senate asks him to run one, he said he would give it some thought. And he would still favor legislators being able to carry inside the building.
“But it would also be that I would strongly recommend if you don’t have a permit that you go get one and you get some training with a gun before you go dragging it into the Capitol,” he said.
Most weapons are currently not allowed in the Capitol, including unconventional items such as spear guns, gun replicas, replicas of explosives, bows and arrows, meat cleavers and more. However, a bill to allow legislators to carry would likely receive support from members of both chambers, depending on the language.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he would favor of such legislation, but also feels secure conducting business there without it.
“To tell you the truth, I haven’t thought about it. We’ve got good security there at the Capitol. They had a rally on the same day [as the protest in Washington, D.C.,] and the Capitol police were out in force and were taking care of business,” said Culver. “So I felt very safe.”
Despite widespread information circulating on social media beforehand, what happened at the U.S. Capitol was unexpected by many. Officials say it's unlikely anything of that scale would occur in Oklahoma City, where in recent years tens of thousands of people have visited to protest teacher pay and other issues.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, thinks the security team at the statehouse does a good job at protecting officials and the public.
“I’ve never felt like I was in danger of being harmed,” he said. “If you believe in open carry and believe a person has the right to protect themselves, as I do, that leaves open the possibility. I’m not going to say exactly what I would vote for. It depends on how it’s written and presented, but I’d be open to those conversations.”
While Oklahoma has long been an open-carry state, and last year eliminated the license requirement for carrying concealed handguns, some people are still hesitant to allow looser gun laws in places of such importance like the Capitol.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said more guns in the Capitol are unnecessary.
“If legislators – with the power of the state behind them – are carrying firearms to conduct the business of government, they are not using their resources appropriately,” he said. “It would be a troubling precedent for elected officials to start shooting their constituents. Government is a process of conflict resolution, and certain ideals of peace warrant a thoughtful reverence.”
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, did not return media inquiries by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.