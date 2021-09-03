POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Ambivalence marks judge's stay on mask mandate ban

After an Oklahoma County district judge issued an injunction this week on the state's new law banning mask mandates in schools, lawmakers, teachers, and political party officials are wondering where the chips may fall.
Judge Natalie Mai's order effectively allows Oklahoma schools to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks until another hearing takes place for a judge to make a permanent ruling.
The stay on Senate Bill 658, which the state Legislature passed this year, is the result of a lawsuit filed by parents and the Oklahoma State Medical Association. The group claims the bill violated the Oklahoma Constitution by infringing on a student's right to a free education in a safe environment, and because it treats public school policies differently than private schools.
While schools can impose mask requirements, Mai ordered that parents must still be able to opt out of the mask requirement for personal, religious or medical reasons. Even before the injunction, some Oklahoma schools had already decided to impose mask mandates.
When Hulbert Public Schools defied the state law, Gov. Kevin Stitt said it was "disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80 percent of the Legislature."
And although Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has disagreed that any part of the law is unconstitutional, the governor called the judge's decision a victory for parental choice, personal responsibility, and the rule of the law. Other state officials haven't seen the injunction through the same lens, though.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, said the order showcases Mai's incompetence.
"In the upcoming session, I will be looking at what avenue the Legislature can take to remove county district judges or give us the ability to file impeachment charges against these judges," he said. "It has been needed for quite some time now."
To many, the fight over mask mandates in schools is as much about public health safety as it is giving school districts the authority over such decisions.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called the order a "commonsense injunction," and said schools boards are better equipped to protect students than Stitt or the Legislature.
"This injunction reinforces each district's power to keep students and faculty safe," she said. "School districts have the right to implement policies to protect children without fear of reprisal from Oklahoma Republicans."
SB 658 was passed overwhelmingly during the regular legislative session. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said that when it passed, he didn't think it would cause much controversy or be subject to lawsuits.
"When the Legislature did that, I think it pretty much felt like COVID was going to be on the decline and we'd have a few little seasonal outbreaks, but it wouldn't be a major recurrence like we've had with this Delta variant," he said.
As far as Roberts' indication that he wants to find ways for lawmakers to remove judges, it's unlikely to gain support from either side of the aisle. Pemberton called the idea a slippery slope.
"The Legislature makes the laws, the governor can veto it or sign it, and the courts have the final decision over whether something is constitutional," Pemberton said. "I think when you go and take judges out of office because they rule on things not the way you'd like them to, it kind of circumvents our whole system."
Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools did not have to make mask decisions because the state was under an emergency declaration. With the governor refusing to issue another declaration, school districts were left to enact policies on their own, until the state passed SB 658.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said the decision on masks should have never been taken away from school boards.
"The school boards aren't prohibited now from making those types of decisions," she said. "It still gives parents the option to opt out, but I think the right-thinking people will outnumber those parents who decide they don't want their kid to be masked."
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes also feels school boards should be left to make policy decisions.
"I think that power - whether I agree with it or not - should be left to the local school boards on what they want to do with policies within their schools. It's probably a step in the right direction, even if for the wrong reasons," Grimes said, referring to the injunction. "If the people in those communities don't like what the school boards' calls are, they have recourse locally."
The U.S. Department of Education has opened civil rights investigations in five states, including Oklahoma, for prohibitions on mask mandates. Pemberton sees that as federal overreach and close to infringing on 10th Amendment.
The Office for Civil Rights investigations are meant to determine whether mask mandate prohibitions are restricting access for student who are protected under federal law from discrimination based on their disabilities.
Ross also questioned whether it was necessary for the federal government to get involved in the state's dealings, and Grimes called the probes "ridiculous."
"I don't see how it's a civil rights issue, especially since nobody was prohibited from wearing masks," Grimes said. "It was simply prohibiting institutions from making mandates. I don't see how there's much ground to stand on, as far it being an actual civil rights violation."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen, did not return media inquiries by press time.
