POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Another bill targets public school teaching methods

Among the thousands of bills filed every legislative session in Oklahoma, some never make it out of committee due to controversy that surrounds them. But when one political party has a supermajority in the Senate and House of Representatives, it can be unclear what measures will become law.
Some pundits believe more controversial bills have been filed this year than previously, including measures to apportion tax dollars to home-school parents and those sending their children to private schools; require the King James Version of the Bible be used by schools that teach elective religion classes; prevent teachers from focusing on certain controversial aspects of Oklahoma history; and allow parents to have certain books banned from school libraries.
One bill filed by State Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, would prohibit public schools from using federal, state or private funds to promote, purchase or use the concepts of "social emotional learning." He believes leftist groups are pushing such programing to manipulate children and surveil Oklahoma families.
“The SEL platform sounds admirable, with goals of addressing the social and emotional development needs of children, but the motives of these programs are much more sinister,” he said. “SEL’s actual objective is to condition children to prescribed behaviors and ‘anti-racist’ training, social justice posturing, and the sexualization of minors, all under the guise of affirming feelings.”
While Jett said it’s unfair to expect teachers to act as child therapists, proponents of SEL say it’s meant to teach youth about self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision-making, and self-management. Conservative groups claim social emotional learning is just a new name for critical race theory, which the Legislature banned schools from teaching last year. Lawmakers argued it creates division in schools, while ethnic studies experts said it sheds light on racial discrimination.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he’d have to look closer at the legislation, but said if social emotional learning is a method for circumventing the Legislature’s ban on CRT, he wouldn’t be in favor of it. As for teachers’ role in the emotional development of their students, he believes they’ve already found it.
“The vast majority, if not all teachers – the way they teach the class, they’re going to do that,” he said. “If it goes back and it’s tied into [critical race theory], I would not be for that.”
The legislation has received some pushback from educators, both locally and throughout the state.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he’s received tons of emails from teachers in his district, and they want him to vote against the legislation to ban the social emotional learning curriculum. He said children have been traumatized and face emotional health issues as a result of the pandemic, and he doesn’t expect the measure to see the light of day.
“I think what you’re seeing is there’s a group of people who, anytime they see the words ‘social’ and ‘learning,’ they think they’re going to teach a child their social concepts and their ideas, whether it be left-wing or right-wing,” he said. “But that’s not the focus of what our teachers in our area are using social emotional learning for. They’re using it for socialization skills to make sure kids learn how to share, how to be nice, and how to work with other kids.”
The legislation defines the social emotional learning with a broad stroke: "...any evidence-based or non-evidence-based programming that promotes school and/or civic engagement, and/or builds an equitable learning framework that creates or uses evidence-based benchmarks, standards, surveys, activities, learning indicators, programs, policies, processes, professional development or assessments that address non-cognitive social factors, including self-awareness, social skills, attitudes, behaviors, beliefs, feelings, and emotions, among others; any evidence-based or non-evidence-based program, policy, process or procedure that uses school climate surveys to collect data from students according to skills that include, but are not limited to, education, confidence, connections, motivation, stress and/or well-being; or any evidence-based or non-evidence-based program, policy, or procedure that compiles and/or uses data from school climate surveys to develop aligned learning opportunities."
If the measure were to pass, parents and legal guardians who suspect a school is violating the provision could report it to the county’s district attorney, who would notify Senate and House Education Committee chairs. If they believe the school to be using SEL concepts, the State Department of Education would take 5 percent of the institution’s state-allocated funds.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross characterized the legislation as an overreaction, saying kids should learn to navigate the diverse world they live in.
“There are all kinds of people, and we need to know how to co-exist with these people,” she said. “I don’t have any problem with kids learning diversity, emotional stability, and how to live amongst other people. To consider banning something like that, I think, is ludicrous.”
The Daily Press asked readers for their take on several of the more controversial measures filed for this year. Amy Batie, an educator, said he’s not interested in indoctrination, or teaching critical race theory and religion.
“Those are not in my state-mandated objectives,” she said. “I am interested in social emotional learning and teaching children how to overcome trauma so they are able to learn. But that seems to be frowned on, as well.”
Cathy Cott said she’s given up on the Legislature, in many ways.
“They’re destroying public education,” she said. “Health care was in trouble before the pandemic, and now it’s in tatters. Housing is unattainable to many and the cost of utilities is quickly bankrupting people. Our infrastructure is a joke. Roads and bridges are dangerous. They need to stop putting forth these inflammatory bills that only hurt people and actually work together to build this state up.”
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they, in general, approve of the jobs the state Legislature is doing. Of the respondents, 52.9 percent said, “Absolutely disapprove”; 15.7 percent answered, “Somewhat disapprove”; 15.7 percent said, “Absolutely approve”; 9.8 percent were uncertain; and 5.9 percent said, “Somewhat approve.”
