The battle between the Oklahoma and the federal government over vaccine mandates continues, with Attorney General John O’Connor filing a lawsuit to thwart the Department of Defense policy that National Guard members receive the COVID shot.
The AG asked a federal court Thursday to grant a temporary restraining order or preliminary injection to prevent the Pentagon’s enforcement of vaccine mandates, and for the court to declare the mandate unconstitutional.
“[President Joe] Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate ensures that many Oklahoma National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting a vaccine, a situation that will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security,” O’Connor said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, though, that the vaccine is essential to maintaining a health and ready military force.
The lawsuit against the DOD is considered par for the course among area legislators, but others believe it’s unnecessary and see the vaccine policy as a warranted stipulation to receive pay from the federal government.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the court filing is an extension of other attempts to push back on federal vaccines requirements. For instance, a federal court granted a request by the state to stop vaccine mandates for health care workers. He said all three of his sons served in the National Guard and had to take numerous vaccines when they deployed to Iraq.
“I can understand and agree with that,” he said. “If they’re called up to active duty or to a federal project that they should be required to take the vaccine, but as long as they’re in the state of Oklahoma and not called up on national orders, I don’t see any reason why they would have to do so.”
The situation for many amounts to a states’ rights argument, and it will likely result in multiple bills filed in the Legislature to prevent inoculation requirements. Pemberton doesn’t plan to write any such legislation, but he would be shocked if there aren’t several of them.
“Knowing members of the Senate and the House, I’m sure there will be multiple bills to prevent mandates in the state of Oklahoma for businesses, for medical personnel, and probably also for active-duty National Guard members,” he said.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said the lawsuit is ridiculous.
“The key words are military readiness,” she said. “When individuals take an oath to serve and be ready at a moment’s notice, you can’t do that if you’re not vaccinated or if you’re ill with COVID. In the interest of military readiness, I think they should be required and I think it’s a silly lawsuit for the attorney general and governor to pursue. There are other things going on in this state that they should be paying attention to.”
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Dr. Shannon Grimes said there should be no government vaccine mandate on citizens in general, but he believes private employers are within their rights to require workers to receive one, even if he doesn’t like it. As for government employees and members of the military, that’s where the line starts to blur, but overall, Grimes doesn’t think Guard members should be required.
His biggest concern, though, is giving those who choose not to vaccinate an avenue to leave the Guard without penalty, because he said there are always risks associated with any medical procedure.
“I’m sympathetic toward the governor’s fight to impede the mandate,” he said. “The main thing is, if they do decide they want to quit because they don’t want to vaccinate, that they have a way out so they’re not going to jail for it. If they lose wages and get fired because they don’t want to get the vaccine, fine, so long as there aren’t other penalties imposed.”
Grimes said the situation has become an issue of “entanglements,” calling it a tug of war between the state receiving federal dollars and it remaining a sovereign state.
“There’s room for debate and discussion on where those legalities and those authorities lie,” he said. “I’m sympathetic, in general, toward state control. I don’t know the legalities that the state has ceded contractually to the federal government, but that’s what will be sorted out by this lawsuit.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not return phone calls by press time.
