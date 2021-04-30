POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Bill aims to tamp down 'diversity training' in schools

Oklahoma lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor’s desk that would prohibit colleges and universities from requiring gender, race or sexual diversity training, and ban curricula based on the “critical race theory” in public schools.
As the country has been seeing increased discussions on systemic racism and its affect on today’s society, authors of the legislation say it aims to eliminate divisive language in the classroom. Democratic lawmakers, on the other hand, claim the bill will limit difficult conversations about race, and hinder teachers from accurately teaching courses like history or psychology.
“This bill will in no way stop the teaching of history or anything currently in our Oklahoma education standards, including curriculum that shows historical examples of racism or genocide,” said State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore. “This bill simply says teachers can’t force a student to answer that they are inherently racist or sexist or that they must feel personally responsible for things perpetrated in the past by people of a similar race or gender.”
The bill passed out of the House Thursday after three hours of discussion on the floor, with lawmakers voting along mainly part lines. House Democrats quickly, and staunchly, rebuked the legislation, with members calling it an attempt to whitewash history and gain political points.
“House Bill 1775 represents white male privilege and those who do not want individuals to be discomforted by the teaching of black and white facts of individual and collective racism past and present in America,” said State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. “Responsibility is not separated from the general collective benefits of white society.”
Under the bill, no teacher of a school district, charter or virtual charter school will be able to make part of a course a range of concepts, like one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; that an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; that an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; that meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.
The critical race theory is a movement made up of civil-rights scholars and activists who are attempting to examine social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. GOP members say it’s rooted in Marxist ideology, while Democrats claim their fellow lawmakers are attempting to uphold mistruths play the "thought police."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, a longtime educator, said that during his time working in schools, it was never required to have any type of gender or critical theory training, and he believes such discussions should be kept out of the classroom.
“I think we’re there to teach the core subjects and the arts, and I don’t think teachers need to be visiting with the kids about social platforms and some of those issues that are being put out there right now,” he said. “That needs to be left up to the parents and up to their churches.”
Detractors of to the legislation say it prevents discussions on discrimination, but West and others claim it’s actually an anti-discrimination bill.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, who voted in favor of the bill, said he knew it would spark a contentious debate.
“No matter how bad we dislike the history, it’s part of who we are,” he said. “You can teach history, but you’re not going to teach that women are superior to men, men are superior to women; and just because you’re a certain race doesn’t make you better than another race.”
While it would prevent schools from requiring diversity training, the new law wouldn’t ban voluntary counseling for gender or sexual diversity training. Any orientation or requirement that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the basis of race or sex would supposedly be prohibited.
Some say the authors of the bill are trying to tackle a problem that doesn’t exist, and that it will do more harm than good.
“Ask yourself, why are the sponsors of this bill so threatened by diversity training?” asked Yolette Ross, newly elected chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party. “We live in a diverse society which includes people of many colors, members of the LGBT community and various cultural and social groups. I think diversity training prepares students to become better citizens within their community. Exposing students to a diverse range of opinions, thoughts and cultural backgrounds, I believe, encourages students to be more open-minded later in life.”
Much of the conversation regarding critical race theory lessons revolves around the idea that classroom discussions – such as how conceptual beliefs on racial superiority factor into today’s society – could lead to white Americans being made to feel guilty for past injustices placed on minorities and people of color, though they had no part in it.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, said it’s good to give deep thought to and understand factors and biases that produce policy and shape the country’s history and future.
“So long as there is honest thoughtful discussion, I think it is not good to create mandates promoting or limiting materials that can be used in higher education,” said Grimes. “Some, however, fear such discussions will be used to bludgeon their children with guilt for things that are not their fault. I'd say the best place to deal with concerns or actual problems associated with CRT, or diversity training, is at the local school level. But with higher ed, that is less a possibility, and so we end up with people competing to control the government educational institutions to push their preferred version of things.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return press inquiries.
