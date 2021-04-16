After it passed both the Oklahoma House and Senate, Gov. Kevin Stitt will have the last say for a bill that would prohibit discrimination against a potential organ transplant recipient based solely on the person’s physical or mental disability.
Senate Bill 378 by State Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, and State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma, was constituent requested. Parents Rhys and Neely Gay from Edmond began advocating for the bill after their son, Everett, 3, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome shortly after he was born and has a congenital heart defect. After undergoing five surgeries, the boy is healthy, but his parents discovered throughout the process that individuals with mental or physical challenges could be denied a life-saving transplant based on their disability.
“We don’t know what the future may bring. Our goal with this legislation is to make sure Oklahomans with disabilities, like our son, have a fair chance,” said Rhys, Everett’s father. “We’re grateful to Sen. Rosino for championing this legislation and to the Senate for moving this bill forward.”
The bill received overwhelming support from both chambers of the Legislature. It has been sent to the governor’s desk for his signature. Oklahoma would become the 13th state to implement such legislation.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said it was an easy bill to get behind.
“If that’s your child, you’re going to want to do everything you can,” he said. “What’s the difference between a child and one that’s got Down Syndrome? I didn’t know that didn’t already happen.”
According to the National Down Syndrome Society, despite federal protections, people with disabilities still do not receive equal consideration for organ transplants.
“I was stunned to find out that simply having a diagnosis of Down Syndrome could cause a beautiful child like Everett to be turned down for a transplant,” said Rosino. “Everett’s Law would prevent this kind of discrimination. About a dozen other states have already passed similar legislation, and another 12 are considering it.”
Should the bill receive Stit’s approval, it would prohibit health care providers from deeming a person ineligible to receive an anatomical gift or organ transplant; denying medical or related organ translation services; refusing to refer the person to a transplant center or other specialist for evaluation; refusing to place a person on an organ transplant waiting list; and from declining to accept insurance coverage for a procedure associated with the recipient, all based on the person’s mental or physical disability.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the bill could extend protections to elderly people who need transplants.
“I think sometimes when people get to a certain age, their likelihood of surviving a transplant or their life expectancy after a transplant might be extremely short. I’ve never been on a transplant list or had a family member on one, but just because you’re a certain age or you’ve got a disability, you shouldn’t be discriminated against. I think there’s been some preferences given to younger, healthier people who would probably better withstand a transplant. This just makes sure that can’t be a determining factor.”
The bill prohibits health carriers from denying coverage solely on the basis of the disability; or denying a patient eligibility or continued eligibility for a health benefit plan to circumvent the requirements of the law.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he supported the measure 100 percent.
“I’m an organ donor myself and have been for many years,” he said. “I’ve been a school councilor for 25 years, so discrimination is against my nature. I’m about what makes sense and what’s fair. I want my organs to go to whoever the Lord wants them to go to.”
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Dell Barnes could not be reached by press time.
