POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Bill to end Daylight Saving Time has bipartisan support

March could be the last time Oklahoma "springs forward," if a bill in the Legislature to set daylight saving time as the standard time for the state gains traction.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who authored Senate Bill 843, calld it "common sense legislation."
"I believe the people of Oklahoma have been asking for it for a very long time, especially in rural Oklahoma," said Stephens. "It gives you an extra hour in the evening to do your chores, having daylight to do it in."
Thousands of bills have been filed this year, including more than 200 being reintroduced after COVID-19 forced lawmakers to take a hiatus last session. So it's unclear how much attention legislators will give the daylight saving bill. If it passes, standard time would be "Central Daylight Time." After the clocks move forward in March, the time would be locked in, with no more changes.
Stephens pointed to health benefits Oklahomans could see. Research has shown that after the start of daylight saving time each year in the spring, incidents of heart attacks, strokes and vehicle fatalities tend to spike. It could also benefit mental health to have more daylight, he said.
"A direct correlation with depression is darkness," said Stephens. "When you have sundowners, Alzheimer's patients, and folks who have dementia, they don't understand why it gets dark so early. I've talked to people who have family go through this."
Stephens thinks having more daylight could encourage people to get outside more, for exercise or to run errands. He said many people, especially the elderly, tend to stay home after dark.
"I believe this will help us with our revenue stream," said Stephens. "We'll see a boost in the economy, because they may go out and eat dinner and even grab a movie."
During DST, mornings are darker for longer. Some people have expressed concern that having dark mornings all year could be a safety risk for early-morning commuters and kids waiting for school buses.
"The downside is it won't get daylight until one hour later," said Stephens. "I've had some people concerned about school buses. I'm a former school bus driver of over 20 years. I kind of get that, but there are a lot of kids being picked up in the dark already. It's a safety measure that we as bus drivers pay attention to. And with this COVID, there are a lot less kids riding the bus."
It's not the first bill to be introduced to set a fixed time. State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, also filed a bill to set DST as the standard time, showing the measure could receive bipartisan support. Meanwhile, State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, is authoring the bill on the House side.
Kansas and Texas are eyeing similar measures. However, if only Oklahoma passed the bill, it could create obstacles for inter-state relationships.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, supports the idea and doesn't want to see the clocks changed so often. But he said Oklahoma having its own, independent time zone could create hurdles.
"The problem is none of the states that surround us have that. So we would be on a different time than Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri at different times of the year," he said. "That's always been the thing that's kind of hurt that bill. It sounds like a no-brainer, but there will be a lot of opposition from certain groups and organizations, simply because we'll be out of sync with a lot of the surrounding areas, especially when you get into air flights."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he doesn't pay much attention to daylight saving time, anyway, so the bill wouldn't affect him.
"For me personally, if I'm supposed to be somewhere at 5 o'clock, I don't ask if that's daylight saving or normal time," he said. "I just show up at 5. Whatever it is, I'm going to live with it."
If there are benefits to setting a standard time, Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said the proposal has merit.
"I like daylight saving time, but there are studies that indicate there are health benefits to ending the practice," he said. "I think it is useful in the fall to have more light 'early' in the day, but I don't feel it makes too much of a difference in the big picture."
In a Jan. 30 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Daily Press asked readers what they thought about the proposal. Many respondents were for it, saying the system is outdated, while others said the Legislature has bigger fish to fry.
"Please, for the love of all that is holy, pass this thing," said Misty Zimbelman. "Changing the time twice is moronic and unproductive. Pick one and leave it there."
Some people like the idea, but want it to be uniform.
"I'd rather every state did it," said Esther Wineinger. "It's hard enough to keep time when we travel to other time zones. I can't imagine how weird it would be to change time zones driving across to Arkansas or Missouri for the day."
Sandy Macauley said there are more important issues to be dealing with.
"Bad roads, COVID-19, failing schools, unemployment, businesses closing, and the fact that the state has one of the highest rankings for child abuse in the country," she said. "But waste time and money on this."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return media inquiries by press time.
In an online poll, readers were asked if they approve of the measure. Among respondents, 68.5 percent said they "absolutely approve"; 13.9 percent "absolutely disapprove"; 9.3 percent "somewhat approve"; 6.5 percent "somewhat disapprove"; and 1.9 percent were undecided.
