POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Bill to prevent church shutdown should easily pass

After Oklahoma churches were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers have introduced a bill to prohibit governmental declaration of religious institutions as nonessential.
State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, authored the bill that passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
"In our Constitution, the prohibition of Congress to make laws against religious establishments is on the government to stay out of our faith," said Bullard. "The fact that many churches, nation and statewide, were essentially and unconstitutionally shut down or threatened must be addressed and our freedoms must be protected. It is essential that we don't allow nonessential governments to render our faith and freedom as nonessential."
Bullard cited a provision in the U.S. Constitution - namely, the First Amendment - that guarantees: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religious, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abiding the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceable to assembly, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Senate Bill 368 would prohibit any governmental entity from declaring or deeming a religious institutions and any activity related to the discharge of its mission and purpose to be nonessential. It would also forbid closure of religious institution for health or security purposes if those actions are greater than what is imposed on any private entity facing the same or similar health or security conditions.
As the bill heads to be heard on the Senate floor, its expected to receive much support from Senate Republicans. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, thinks it might pass the Senate unanimously.
"I think it will get big support. I can't think of a Republican that won't vote for it, to be honest with you," said Pemberton. "We are in the Bible Belt, and this is a highly religious state. People want to go to church, and back in the spring, when they shut everything down, churches were considered nonessential at that time. It was at the ire of a lot of people, so I think that's the emphasis of that bill, and I'm supportive of it."
As the U.S. started to feel the affects of the pandemic, churches were among the many things to shut down. While some local churches have opened back up, others have continued their mission through virtual means. Some pastors of virtual churches point to the fact that in this area, certain "superspreader" events were traced to worship services.
Some people have argued it doesn't take a place of worship for people to practice their faith, and Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, agrees with that sentiment.
"I think it is a fine thing to have our rights protected by the Constitution," he said. "In a declared state of emergency, leadership takes the roll of protecting society for the greater good. It is beneficial to all for this to be used in times of crisis. When it comes to emergencies, the church shouldn't have some special status over the rest of the citizenry."
Churches were shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many major retailers and other entities were allowed to stay open throughout emergency declarations, but many small businesses were also forced to close their doors.
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said the "cure" of the shutdowns may be more damaging than what they are trying to prevent, though the damage may be far less obvious.
"No, the government should not have power to shut down temples, mosques, or churches," said Grimes. "It is up to those who attend those places whether or not they want to do so. Those places and their services are just as essential to many as is Walmart and other stores. Of course, government should not be shutting down businesses for these purposes, either, whether it be big stores or small-town shops."
State Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he would support the legislation "100 percent."
It's likely State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, will support the measure if it makes it to the House, as he has indicated churches and places of worship should be deemed essential.
"If you don't have your faith, you don't have much," Culver said.
