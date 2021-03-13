POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Bill to protect motorists in riots enjoys wide support

The Oklahoma House passed a bill this week that updates punishments for rioters who impede traffic and affords drivers protections when fleeing a riot.
House Bill 1674, by State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, would create a new section of law to protect motor vehicle operators fleeing a riot under a reasonable belief their actions were necessary to protect them from serious injury or death. According to the bill, a driver who unintentionally causes injury or death to someone won't be criminally or civilly liable if it occurred while the driver was fleeing a riot he or she felt necessary to escape for fear of serious injury or death; and the motor vehicle operator exercised due care at the time of the death or injury.
"Last summer, during the height of violent riots that were sweeping the nation, resulting in loss of life and millions of dollars in property damage, a motorist in Oklahoma traveling with his wife and two school-aged children was surrounded by aggressive protesters in the roadway," West said. "The protesters beat at his truck and threw things at it, scaring both him and his family. The driver was severely chastised for trying to hurt the protesters and he even faced the possibility of criminal charges for his actions in attempting to evade the protesters."
The measure would update language relating to people who are convicted of illegal activity during riots. Anyone who unlawfully obstructs a public street, highway or road within the state by impeding, hindering or restraining motor vehicles by standing or approaching vehicles could receive up to one year in county jail, or a fine of $100 to $5,000, if convicted. Anyone convicted of unlawfully impeding traffic could also be liable for all damages to a person or property.
"I fully agree that peaceful protests are a right of the people, and I condone anyone who wants to protest peacefully,"said State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, who co-authored the bill. "Once anyone impedes on the freedoms of others, however, the protest is no longer peaceful. I simply want to make sure people on both sides of any issue are kept safe and have the right to defend or protect their families when they feel their lives are threatened."
The legislation has left people concerned, though, that it would provide immunity for drivers to run over protesters they don't agree with. Political demonstrations, protests, and riots were at the forefront of American politics last year, wherein there were more than 10,600 demonstration events across the country, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, called the legislation "an extension of the police fear defense" - that people could use it to harm others without facing consequences because they felt threatened.
"On public roadways, pedestrians have the right-of-way," said Barnes. "The emotionality of motorists shouldn't excuse bad acts in how they exercise what is a licensed privilege. The people exploiting conservatives are failing at policy and ramping up the culture wars as a distraction. This is a bad bill."
The bill passed the House floor by a vote of 79-18, following partisan lines. As it heads to the Senate, it will likely face some opposition from Democrats, but not enough to block it.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, expects it to pass the Senate. He said the idea that it gives motorists free range to roll over demonstrators or protesters without consequences is a misrepresentation of the bill.
"It doesn't say you have carte blanche, if there's a crowd in the road, to just run over them and keep going," said Pemberton. "It was very narrow in focus and basically for the protection of those citizens in those vehicles. It has to be reasonable and prudent as to what you do, and you can be held criminally liable for running over somebody intentionally."
It's not the only measure to give drivers protections when people are blocking roadways. Oftentimes, similar bills will start from both chambers of the Legislature, in the event one doesn't make it out of committee or off the floor. State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, authored a version that would also protect drivers from prosecution if they are surrounded or approached by people blocking the road, with or without damage to the vehicle. It passed out of the Senate on March 8.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he's in favor measures to give motorists protections.
"It's about people that surround your vehicle and don't give an option to get to safety," he said. "You have the right to safety and to be in a safe environment. [A riot] is not a safe environment."
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers for their opinions on such bills being supported by the same lawmakers who have proposed anti-abortion legislation, as anti-abortion activists are also known to exercise their right to protest in front of clinics.
"The pro-life party is introducing bills to allow protesters to be killed or harmed and to protect the lives of others," said Cheryl Leeds. "So basically they are picking and choosing who has a right to life, who can be held accountable, and punished."
Joel Proctor said he doesn't agree with abortion, and he also doesn't condone running people over.
"On the flip side, there is a different between protesting and trying to do someone detrimental harm," said Proctor. "I have read and seen videos of people breaking windows trying to pull people out of their cars. For me, it is all about intent. We need to be kind to one another, but we the people have a right to defend ourselves and loved ones."
Warren Myers said comparing anti-abortion legislation with a bill protecting drives from liability when fleeing a riot is conflating two different things into one issue.
"Yes, you can believe and support laws that restrict the wholesale murder of the unborn and still believe that a person has the right to defend themselves and their family," said Myers. "If a protest becomes violent, you must be free to get yourself out of that situation by whatever means available. No one is saying you can just plow your car into a crowd."
Alex Cheatham said there are a thousand other issues lawmakers should be dealing with.
"But no, the Republicans want to make it harder to protest bad government and for a woman to get an abortion," he wrote. "How is that in anyway helpful to the majority of Oklahomans?"
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they support a law that would hold drivers harmless if they were to run over protesters blocking traffic. Of the respondents, 39.7 percent answered, "Absolutely oppose, because it could lead to deliberate murder"; 29.3 percent said, "Absolutely support, under all circumstances"; 27.6 percent selected, "Conditionally support, if there is a riot and the driver fears for his/her life"; 0.9 percent answered, "Conditionally support, depending on what is being protested"; and 2.6 percent selected none of the above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.