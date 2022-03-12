POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Bill would allow guns to be carried at more locations

Now working its way through the State Capitol, a piece of legislation would expand the areas where Oklahomans are allowed to carry firearms.
House Bill 4138 would make it OK to bring guns into some city, town and county buildings, and into the fairgrounds during the Oklahoma or Tulsa State Fair. While it would still be considered a federal crime, the legislation removes language prohibiting firearms in federal facilities. It's gaining support from state conservatives, although municipalities might try to push back.
With some of the loosest gun laws in the country, this isn't the first time lawmakers have tried to expand the area where they can be toted. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, has been supportive of similar legislation in the past, and doesn't have any issue with this latest bill.
"It's still not going to affect businesses, so they can still decide whether someone can bring a gun in. If you really believe in the Second Amendment and your right to carry a firearm, I don't really have a problem expanding it to other public facilities," he said.
There are still certain places where gun owners couldn't carry. Schools, courthouses, prisons, mental health facilities casinos, and professional sporting events would be off limits. Buildings owned by the state would also be gun-free zones.
The legislation could see some resistance from city officials who want to decide which places firearms are allowed.
"The local control issue always comes in, because municipalities feel like they're being infringed upon," Pemberton said. "Then you've got hundreds of towns across the state and every one of them has a different law. Unless you live in that town, you don't know which building you can bring it into and which one you can't. Having something statewide would make it easier."
A common argument against gun-control measures is that criminals with an intent to harm don't care about laws limiting their ability to pack heat.
This was brought up by Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes, who said there are two sides of it, but he doesn't have a problem with the bill.
"Granted, the instances where [a firearm] is actually needed are quite, quite, quite small, you can carry them just in case," he said. "In any of these instances, you're looking at things that are on the extreme, as far as risks. If it's not actually a statically great risk, then why not let people carry?"
While some people have argued that cities have their own rights to protect, Grimes said they don't have property rights per se, because "cities aren't people."
"The most local control is the individual," he said. "You don't get any more local than the individual, and if the city is there to serve the individual, who should be more in control on something that isn't causing harm?"
Despite what some may deem minimal risks, safety is still a concern for many Oklahomans.
According to the Journal Record, studies have shown that Oklahoma is in the top 10 in gun violence nationwide. Most gun deaths are linked to suicide and substance abuse.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross believes the areas where firearms can be taken should be limited. She cited concerns about places for people to make their utility payments, or in areas where alcohol is readily available.
"Someone may be upset about their bill at TPWA and go in with a gun. At the fair, there's alcohol. Do you really want somebody who's out there and has been drinking for the last two hours able to carry a gun? Someone bumps into them, and he or she decides, 'I'm going to shoot my way out of this situation.' There's too many people gathered at the state fair for somebody who wants to bring a gun in," Ross said.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen, and State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, did not return phone calls by press time.
