POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Budget gives corporations, wealthy Okies another tax break

The Oklahoma State Legislature has reached an agreement on a budget for fiscal year 2022, opting to put money away after a year of concern that the pandemic and rock-bottom oil prices would force severe budget cuts.
The pact was announced last week, passed the House and Senate this week, and now awaits Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature. The proposed budget received the support of GOP members, while all the state’s Democrats voted against it. Stitt has praised the “Legislature’s collaborative efforts” to reach a deal, but Democratic leaders argued their priorities were left out of the equation.
“I am proud of the Legislature’s collaborative efforts to propose a budget that cuts taxes for Oklahomans and businesses, makes the largest investment in education in state history, and deposits around $800 million into our state’s savings account, replenishing our $1 billion in savings,” said Stitt.
In addition to the $800 million earmarked for the rainy day fund, the budget includes an increase of around $210 million for common education. Much of that money is dedicated to textbooks and to require schools to meet the maximum class size limits for kindergarten and first-grade classes. About $164 million was set aside for Medicaid expansion after it was approved by Oklahoma voters.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said the Legislature’s decision to stash funds helped prevent budget cuts and allowed the state to weather the turmoils of 2020.
“I just am thankful that last year, they were able to put money in the rainy day fund, not knowing the pandemic was coming. That’s why Oklahoma was able to stay open; we’re not cutting the budget or looking at tax increases,” said Culver. “In fact, we dropped the state income tax a quarter percent this year.”
Lawmakers reduced the top personal income tax rate from 5 percent to 4.75 percent, and the corporate income tax rate from 6 percent to 4 percent. Republicans and Stitt believe the lower corporate tax rate will entice businesses to set up shop in the state, but Democrats are concerned it will mean a loss of revenue in future years.
“As committed as this Legislature was to reducing the corporate income taxes, I would hope we increase our commitment toward Oklahoma’s infrastructure, which needs a major boost in investment to keep us safe and competitive,” said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair. “No [budget] cut is good, and I’m glad to see that, but I don’t know how slashing corporate income taxes was necessary or good for us in the long run.”
The state could have chosen to put less money into savings and spent more for transportation, but it could give the state less options to fund agencies should another crisis empty the coffers. Culver said that in a perfect world, he would have liked to have seen more money go to Oklahoma’s roads and other areas.
“Instead of an eight-year plan, it would be great if Oklahoma had a six-month plan for new roads and rehabilitation of old roads," he said. “It would be great to have enough in the Department of Corrections to get all of the problems fixed. But I think we have a very fair, equal and great budget.”
More than $15 million was allocated for the Rural Economic Action Plan, which makes grants for infrastructure projects in rural areas.
Furthermore, the budget restores the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which provides low- to moderate-income workers and families a tax break. Democrats also pushed to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, but that was not included in the final bill.
“I haven't had a chance to dig into the details of the budget proposal, but restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit and removing Sales Tax on Groceries are a couple things that will have significant impact on cash-strapped Oklahoman household budgets across the state,” said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes.
Also included in the budget is an expansion of broadband services in underserved areas through a $42 million tax incentive for providers. More than $9 million was set aside for the creation of a children’s mental health unit at OU Health.
Most of the state’s education-related agencies will be receiving budget increases. Among them, CareerTech will be getting an additional $1.4 million to bring its total budget close to $139 million. The other eight agencies will get the remaining nearly $50 million in education funding.
And as the state has been working in recent years to boost its film industry and attract more filmmakers, $30 million will go to a film tax incentive to spur more projects and investment.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said tax cuts and incentives are not a way to achieve long-term sustainability, and that it doesn’t do enough to add more school counselors.
“Yes, this budget reduces the corporate income tax from 6 to 4 percent, but at a loss to our state's economy,” she said. “This budget delays the state's addressing the need for school counselors that would help improve counselor-student ratio. It doesn’t address the need for sound infrastructure or improving services for the many disabled Oklahomans who depend on quality care.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, did not return media inquiries by press time.
