POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Canoo investment met with rare bipartisanship

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has awarded Canoo, an electrical vehicle startup, $15 million dollars to support a total investment of $560 million for facilities in Pryor, Tulsa, and Oklahoma City. That move has local Democrats and Republicans coming together in a rare case of bipartisanship.
Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, has worked in oil and gas throughout his career and has served as president of Arrington CJM Inc., based in Canadian, Texas. In an interview, he acknowledged that oil is what the world operates on today, but it is not the fuel of tomorrow. He believes electrical vehicles will bring jobs to Oklahoma.
“They are going to bring in jobs and employees to Oklahoma. If you read national and world news, they say electric vehicles are the future,” he said.
Culver said Oklahoma is not in a place yet to transition from gas to electric, but investments like this will open up possibilities in the future, and likely the near future.
“It’s like starting off when gas vehicles were first introduced. There will be a learning curve. They’ll get better at charging them,” he said. “It is the next big thing on the horizon. If we can get in, and be on the forefront of that, it would be good for Oklahoma. Not only will one company will move here, but many will move to Oklahoma.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is excited about the possibility of a potential electric vehicle boom.
“This is a growing industry with a high potential for economic growth, and is definitely one where we want to get in on the ground floor,” he said. “To attract industry and grow our economy, we must compete with neighboring states and incentivize their move here.”
Pemberton also believes electric vehicles will drive down oil prices by curbing demand.
“Electric vehicles will become an alternative mode of transportation in the decades to come. It will help offset some of our dependence on fossil fuels and keep fuel prices lower. We are also focusing on hydrogen energy in the state, which is another alternative fuel moving forward. If we can develop the technologies to get the price of extraction down, I see it as the best mode of clean fuel moving forward,” he said.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, is pleased that Oklahoma is making strides to promote electric vehicles. He warns the governor to be cautious about ensuring that investments are used in the way they're intended.
“I am happy to see Oklahoma taking some steps into the age of the e-vehicle. I advice prudence in turning over public fund companies; there should be oversight and standards and perhaps a committee of citizens to whom such recipients should be accountable. Boondoggles like Epic and ‘No-bid BBQ’ haven’t done much to shore up faith in the current executive,” he said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was contacted for comment via Josh Owen. He passed the questions on to Stephen Hall, who has assumed chairman duties. He did not respond by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.