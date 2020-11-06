POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Cautious optimism greets Barrett addition to SCOTUS

With Joe Biden kicking off Friday with narrow leads in several battle ground states in the presidential race, one of Donald Trump's last major actions as president could have been his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Barrett was confirmed last month after Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a vacancy with her death. While there was much debate concerning the timing of the nomination, it did it little to stop Senate Republicans from affirming her installation. And although there appeared to be less contention surrounding the nomination compared to that of Brett Kavanaugh's in 2018, perhaps expectedly, Democrats and Republicans butted heads over her selection.
"I'm disappointed that Sen. Mitch McConnell has again demonstrated that partisan politics are more important to him than fairness or consistency," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair. "Doing so is unlikely to result in overall changes to the Supreme Court when the leadership changes, but court reform has been long needed, anyway. Maybe this is the push needed to get both sides on board with some helpful advancements."
Many Democrats accused Senate leaders of hypocrisy because lawmakers refused to confirm former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland in the final year of his term, but confirmed Trump's appointment of Barrett in the midst of an election. However, many have been quick to point out that had the roles been reversed, then so would have the arguments.
"Both teams are blatantly hypocritical in their stances and arguments regarding the last two appointments," said Cherokee County Libertarian Chair Shannon Grimes. "If the roles had been reversed in both instances, I have zero doubt the stances and arguments would have been reversed, too. It's all a bunch of political partisan power-playing."
Many people approve of Barrett's confirmation, as she is regarded as a conservative and could also shift the court in that direction, allowing for certain laws or rulings deemed too liberal to be rolled back. People also feel that when a president's term ends or whether he could be voted out should not play a role in a nomination, as it is the duty of the president to do so.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum Oct. 31, many participants said the appointment of Barrett was well-timed and believe Democrats don't have as much to fear regarding the consequences.
"I'm very happy she was confirmed," said Timothy Fountain Jr. "And people who think they are going to undo abortion [or] gay marriage need to turn off the CNN and stop believing everything the left tells them. They aren't gonna do that."
Jonathan Edwards said the character and integrity Barrett showed during the nomination process gives him confidence in her ability.
"The opening occurred before the election, and it was the president's duty to appoint a justice," said Edwards. "I have every reason to believe she will be an impartial jurist and rule on the merits of the case before the court."
Progressives and left-leaning politicians have expressed concern that the landslide case Roe v. Wade could be overturned. A complete overturn is unlikely, but states have continued to pass laws that erode its impact and the availability of abortion. And if those laws are challenged, arguments could eventually make their way back to the Supreme Court. But if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, it could make abortion rights across the country unequal, depending on state laws.
Still, those in favor of women's rights are uncomfortable.
"Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman who is anti-feminist is just as cynical as replacing civil rights total Thurgood Marshall with Clarence Thomas, a Black nominee who was avowedly hostile to affirmative action," said Alisa Wren. "…From what I can tell from her legal writing, Barrett does not believe the Constitution guarantees women equal protection before the law. No matter that her own professional life sits squarely on the rights RBG did so much to secure - including her ability to attend law school, hold a job, earn money, open a bank account and secure a line of credit."
Elvis Nelson recited Obama's statement that "elections have consequences."
"Which means when he was in charge, they did what they wanted," said Nelson. "But now, we should wait until they might be in charge. Seems like in any contest, you score until the buzzer goes off."
In an online poll on the Press website, readers were asked if they feel the addition of Barrett to the Supreme Court is positive or negative for the country as a whole. More than 51 percent of respondents said it is "very positive"; 33.3 percent said it is "very negative"; 9.1 percent, "somewhat negative"; and 3 percent, "somewhat positive." Another 3 percent were undecided.
Cherokee County Young Republican Chair Justin Kennedy could not be reached by press time.
