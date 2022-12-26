POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Challengers share ideas for city government

A workable solution to Tahlequah's growing vagrant and homeless problem is a priority for some non-incumbent candidates, while others want more transparency in government.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers filed for re-election, and former Main Street Director Drew Haley is challenging him. Mayor Sue Catron is also seeking re-election, with Realtor Suzanne Myers filing to unseat her.
Having been raised in Tahlequah, Ryan Cannonie, a local attorney who is also a Tahlequah City Council Ward 4 candidate, said continuing to invest in the the community and its small businesses is a big priority for him.
"Additionally, we have to find a solution to some of our problems, moving forward," said Cannonie. "We cannot ignore issues like the lack of housing and our growing population of homeless. We also need to ensure our public services and projects are funded."
One step on that front, he said, is discussing the impending termination of bonds previously approved by city voters. Cannonie would also like to look forward to some other issues on the horizon that will have major financial implications for the city, and are not being widely discussed at this time.
"As an elected councilor, I plan to bring my experience and knowledge as an attorney to the table in any discussions about amending the city charter," he said. "Additionally, I hope to bring some transparency back to the city government. A wise judge once told me public servants should serve the public. Making sure that message is heard is why I am running for Ward 4."
Long-time Tahlequah resident Josh Allen, director of the Tahlequah High School Orange Express band, shared some of his priorities as City Council Ward 4 candidate.
"I believe that all voices should be heard in Tahlequah," said Allen. "As a conservative, I feel like voices like mine have not been heard in city government. Both sides should get together to find common ground."
Allen said he feels Tahlequah has a serious vagrancy problem that needs to be addressed.
"I have a real heart for the homeless and the needy, but we need to find solutions that consider the community as a whole," he said.
Allen would like to see more local and outside business growth in the city, as well as a business tax expansion to increase the bonding capacity of the Tahlequah Public Schools District. Allen said TPS' capacity is nowhere near that of other 6A schools.
"We need to encourage local businesses to stay and expand, and entice outside businesses to come here," he said.
Myers is also admin for the "What's Happening in Tahlequah" Facebook page, which has collected more than 17,500 followers since 2020. The focus of this group is strictly on positivity, and the same goes with Myers herself when it comes to her candidacy for mayor.
Her top three priorities include evaluating and executing a joint committee plan for those who are displaced in the community; intentionally listening to and trusting the community; and multigenerational engagements that leverage integrality and perseverance, to move the city forward.
Myers is inviting and encouraging everyone from all entities in the community to the table: Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University, County Commissioners, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Public Works Authority, Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, Tahlequah Main Street Association, Northeastern Health System, W.W. Hastings, religious associations, nonprofits, and others.
She's looking to enhance infrastructure for safety, growth, and accessibility as well as exploring potential grant-writing positions. Myers said she would determine whether unfilled positions within the city, along with certain projects, should be reestablished with "qualified individuals with upstanding character."
A response from Haley wasn't received by press time, which was earlier than usual due to the Christmas holiday.
