With election season picking up, Cherokee Nation citizens have weighed in on whom they currently prefer for principal chief. If trends hold true to form, they’ll change their minds between now and June – perhaps several times.
The 2023 Cherokee General Election will take place on Saturday, June 3. Currently in the running for chief are David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Three of them shared what they thought was the most important thing they could offer if elected – or in the case of Hoskin, reelected.
“My focus will be on Cherokees and their families, which includes happy, healthy employees [who are] empowered to do their jobs without being bullied and [are] fairly compensated,” said Cowan Watts.
Cornsilk said he believes the most important thing he could offer is “Cherokee thinking” and culture.
“By that, I mean that we are not thinking like Cherokees anymore. Cherokee Nation has turned into a corporate monster and Cherokee people are suffering,” said Cornsilk.
Cornsilk said he wants to turn the Nation back to its people and help citizens regardless of where they live, both on and off the reservation.
Hoskin pointed to his previous record in office.
“Over these past four years, the Cherokee Nation has experienced an unprecedented era of growth and progress in the face of historic challenges. Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I have worked to protect the lives of Cherokee citizens, both on and off the reservation, and our nation is stronger because we have overcome those challenges,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin mentioned improvements in the Cherokee health care system, student scholarships, housing, Cherokee Nation Businesses, aid for Cherokee families, and the preservation the Cherokee language and culture.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I look forward to continuing our efforts to make the Cherokee Nation a prosperous and thriving community if blessed with another four years of service,” said Hoskin.
Nofire did not respond to a request for comment before press time, but has previously told the Daily Press that if elected, he wishes to put politics aside and put people first.
During a March 8 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers and Cherokee citizens were asked whom they currently favor for principal chief.
Cherokee citizen Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said he plans to vote for Cowan Watts, and Cherokee citizen Tom Lewis agreed.
“Cara, as integrity should have no boundaries,” said Lewis.
Cherokee citizen Derek Geasland touted “four more years” for Hoskin and Warner.
“The facts say keep them. During the first four years they have strengthened the Nation through the preservation of the Cherokee language, arts, and culture, with building the $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center and the new immersion school in Adair County and being champions for better health care by investing $100 million in building the largest tribal health care facility in the United States, plus investing $54 million in expansion for emergency services across the reservation,” said Geasland. “[Hoskin] stares down anyone and everyone no matter who they are if they threaten tribal sovereignty. If you don’t have tribal sovereignty, you don’t have a tribe!”
In a website poll, TDP asked readers whom they preferred for principal chief. Almost 67% said they preferred Chuck Hoskin Jr.; 14.7% said Wes Nofire; 12% said Cara Cowan Watts; and 6.7% were undecided.
