Amid Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of legislation with bipartisan support and the continued bickering amongst lawmakers, Cherokee County residents are divided in their opinions on the performance of the state’s elected officials.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said that while she is not speaking for every Democrat in Cherokee County, she believes the Legislature needs to work together in a bipartisan manner that does not cause Oklahomans to feel outraged or fearful.
“Right now, it seems like we are heading toward an authoritarian type of government, because you have Stitt, who is holding the Legislature hostage over the education tax cuts, and [Mauree Turner] – the first non-binary legislative member – is being threatened with having committee assignments taken away,” said Ross. “It doesn’t seem like we’re working together as a team.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert, though, believes Oklahoma is in “great shape.”
“Gov. Stitt, the Senate, and the House each had their own education plans. They all had to come together to negotiate and compromise to come up with the best plan for all Oklahomans,” said Sneed-Jalbert. “We should be proud of their efforts to develop and implement a plan that will improve education for our children and support our very deserving teachers and support staff.”
Due to Cherokee County elected officials’ caring for their constituents, Sneed-Jalbert said, they are available through several ways of communication and have their doors open at the Capitol.
“We all should thank Gov. Stitt; Sens. Pemberton, Stephens, and Woods; and State Reps. Culver, Hardin, and Sneed,” said Sneed-Jalbert. “They are listening to our concerns and are helping us make Cherokee County and Oklahoma a great place to be.”
While Ross knows there will always be a partisan divide, she said this doesn’t mean they can’t work together.
Issues such as funding being stripped from the OETA, are doing children a disservice by not exposing people to diversity in the world.
This is one reason Ross is displeased with the Oklahoma Legislature.
Ross said that when it comes to the representatives of Cherokee County – such as Pemberton and Ed Culver – they might not always agree, but she believes it is healthy to have differences.
“You don’t always have to agree with your colleagues in the House or the Senate, but like I said, [there should be] no more political posturing. Let’s get to work,” said Ross.
During a May 13 Saturday Forum via Facebook, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked what residents think of the performance of the governor and legislators, including those representing Cherokee County.
Thomas Goingsnake Stopp, a resident of Tahlequah, said people cannot vote out anybody in Oklahoma who is a Republican and that Democratic citizens are outnumbered.
“Stitt believes he can do anything he wants because he [has] patterned himself after Trump,” said Stopp. “It doesn’t do anything for the citizens in this state when lawmakers can’t come up with respect for each other and govern their constituents [fairly] and within the laws already written. The voters will need to break this administration by voting them out. Beginning with Stitt.”
Jack Hendrix, another Tahlequah resident, said that since this is Stitt’s last term, Oklahoma needs to find someone with ideas similar to his, especially since over half the state’s population seems to agree with Hendrix that he’s a good governor.
“Why does Stitt get the backlash? We voted him in and I will again,” said Hendrix. “Those are my views he is pushing.”
Stitt, however, is term-limited and cannot seek office again.
In a comment directed toward Hendrix’s statement that he would reelect Stitt, Kristine Carrerow, a Saturday Forum participant, said, Stitt’s ego “handicaps” him from working for the people and keeps him from being effective in his position.
“When politicians push for power at all costs, just for the sake of being in complete control, they disregard the people they are suppose to be working for,” said Carrerow.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers how they think the Oklahoma Legislature and governor have done this year. A little over 69% of participants said they think the Legislature and governor have done very poorly; 17.3% said they have done exceptionally well; 9.3% believe they have not done very well; and 4% said they have done just OK.
