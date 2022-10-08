POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Cherokee County residents get ready for upcoming election

Amid heightened enthusiasm, Cherokee County residents are preparing for the 2022 Midterm Election, which will take place Nov. 8.
This year's ballot will offer voters different party options, which include Democrats, independents, Libertarians, and Republicans, depending on the race.
On the ballot for U.S. House, District 2 are from top to bottom: Naomi Andrews, Democrat; Josh Brecheen, Republican; and Ben Robinson, independent. Candidates for the U.S. Senate are James Lankford, Republican; Madison Horn, Democrat; Michael Delaney, independent; and Kenneth Blevins, Libertarian. For the U.S. Senate - special election - are Kendra Horn, Democrat; Markwayne Mullin, Republican; Ray Woods, independent; and Robert Murphy, Libertarian.
For governor are Kevin Stitt, Republican; Joy Hofmeister, Democrat; Ervin Yen, independent; and Natalie Bruno, Libertarian. For lieutenant governor are Matt Pinnell, Republican; Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, Democrat; and Chris Powell, Libertarian. For attorney general are Gentner Drummond, Republican and Lynda Steele, Libertarian. For Oklahoma treasurer are Charles de Coune, Democrat; Todd Russ, Republican; and Greg Sadler, Libertarian.
In what seems to be one of the most heated races for Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction are Jena Nelson, Democrat, and Ryan Walters, Republican. Other state-wide races will also be included on the ballot, which include Oklahoma Corporate Commissioner, Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor, Oklahoma Supreme Court - four seats - and Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals - five seats.
Cherokee County District 1 Commissioner will put up Bobby "Cub" Whitewater, Democrat, against Mitch Sterling, Republican.
Cherokee County has been partitioned into three different districts for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, so depending on where a person lives within the county will determine which candidates they will be able to vote for. Those living in District 4 will be able to vote for either Bob Ed Culver or Charles Arnall. Those living in District 86 and District 14 will not vote for the Oklahoma House, as respectively David Hardin, Republican and Chris Sneed, Republican, are going unopposed.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Chair, said this election feels different and she expects voters to turn out in higher numbers than is to be expected in a typical midterm election.
"Last week, I saw a headline in the Tulsa World that said that optimism returns to Oklahoma Democrats," said Ross. "For me, the headline let me know as a state, we are on the threshold of change. As a party, we have a legitimate chance to win some important races. We have multiple qualified women running who are going to put people before politics."
November will tell whether Democrats are correct in their optimism.
"I'll take a line from Sam Cooke who had a song in 1963 that said, 'A change is a coming,'" said Ross.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, is voting for Charles Arnall because he thinks that education needs to be reassessed at the state level.
"I am excited to see a true Oklahoman, and educator, Charles Arnall, seeking office in our state legislature," he said.
Recent polls have given Jena Nelson an edge over the Republican, Ryan Walters for state superintendent of public instruction. Many think that his numbers may be dropping, in part, because he has promised to return federal money.
"Warigia Bowman looks to be igniting excitement for a long-overlooked Corporation Commission," said Barnes. "It is an exciting time for voters to be able to go to the polls with true options to pull Oklahoma out of the Stitt slump. It's time to drain the swamp here and I hope voters are ready to get this state back on track.
In a Saturday Facebook Forum, TDP readers had a chance to respond to why they think there is particular interest in this election, and what races they are most interested in.
"Midterm elections will be the pivoting point of those who accept the legitimacy of our election system and those who don't. Ironically those who deny our system will continue to cast a ballot," said Larry Houghton.
Eric Swanson said he generally votes in all elections where he is eligible to cast a ballot, and that this year will be no different.
"I think the governor's race is the most important this year, as it will set the show whether Oklahomans still support Stitt's policies or are ready for a different approach to the state's problems," said Swanson. "I think more people are paying attention to the state superintendent's race this year, and its importance has risen accordingly."
Robert Moates believes it is important for voters to vote according to biblical principles.
"Things are not looking good under the current administration. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that we have gotten far and away from the biblical principles that made this country great. The evil in this world isn't guns or Republicans -- it's hearts without God," said Moates.
Daily Press readers were asked what they believed was the most important office up for grabs this November that will affect Cherokee County residents, and 70% said governor, followed by state superintendent of public instruction, 13%; U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe, 7%; District 2 U.S. House, 2%; State House District 4, 4%; and something else, 7%.
