POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Community leaders discuss addressing abortion

State lawmakers approved a bill that would effectively ban doctors from performing abortions in Oklahoma, except in the case of a medical emergency, which has sparked debate throughout Cherokee County.
Over decades, abortion has become a deeply divided topic among lawmakers and Americans. Many define their political identity solely on which side of the aisle they place themselves on this issue. Whether someone identifies as a Democrat or a Republican does automatically mean that they are "pro-life" or "pro-choice," as members of both parties identify with either ideology. Many within both ideologies find themselves somewhere in the middle.
The debate on abortion has divided families, neighborhoods, and communities. Many resort to talking or typing at people, rather than listening to them. In today's polarized climate, it is hard for many to develop empathy for those with differing opinions on the subject.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, said that the fracture between the left and the right on abortion is largely fabricated, and was planned to be divisive.
"Culture wars are tearing apart our willingness to engage in honest political discourse," said Barnes. "That was Phyllis Schafly's aim in creating the controversy around women's health issues, and we have made little progress since, it feels."
He said that the key to healing the divide is by educating children about being compassionate and understanding issues on gender, race, and sex. Because of Republican attacks in education, Barnes is pessimistic that the divide will be healed any time soon.
"The key to healing the divide is education, another concept that unfortunately finds itself embroiled in the jaws of the political movement dedicated to churning votes and ratings based in outrage," he said.
Politicians benefit by creating enemies, which, in turn, discourages the community from listening to those that see the world differently than they do.
"The appetite for 'other'-ing our political opposition, leaders, and neighbors doesn't look to be subsiding in the age of dark money campaigns and moral panics. We have a duty to hold our leaders responsible for outcomes across the board, but continue to be distracted by flame-up after flame-up, which seems to cost us our larger goals," he said.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, said that she has been attacked for her views on abortion rights, even from her family. She has struggled to engage in abortion debates by many in the community who don't think like she does.
"I don't know how we can bridge the gap here. I don't know how we got there. It's like we got into some medieval time warp where a woman's body isn't even her own," said Ross. "They take one firm side that abortion is wrong. I try to bring in many reasons why it's more complicated than that, but they don't want to hear about it."
State Rep. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the issue of abortion goes back in the U.S. as far as its founding.
"Up until the mid-1900s, abortion was a taboo in our society and came to the forefront with an evolving feminist and human rights movement," he said.
He thinks it is possible to have a conversation on abortion, but only if a person is open to it.
"I don't think a conversation focused on changing one's mind is very productive," he said.
One of the reasons why he thinks that it is difficult to address abortion is because most Americans do not agree on, or have not defined what life is, and when it begins.
"Does life begin at conception? Does life begin with a heart beat? Or, is abortion a 'my body, my decision' issue? I think we have been through the gambit as a society. With some, there may be a middle ground and others it's a zero sum game," he said.
When asked how to heal from the pro-choice/pro-life divide, Pemberton said that he didn't have an answer.
"We need to continue to pray for God's guidance and healing grace," he said.
Barnes is optimistic that healing is possible and that it is most likely when neighbors learn to listen to each other and demonstrate kindness and compassion in the community.
"Better days are ahead, if we choose cooperating and community over the hate pushed out by those endorsed by the outrage machine," he said.
Members of the Cherokee County Republican Party were reached for comment on Wednesday, April 6, but they did not respond before press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.