Cherokee County recently became nearly the last of the 77 in Oklahoma to lose its majority Democratic voter registration, as the number of Republican voters surpassed Democrats for the first time in history.
According to a report released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, over two million people are registered to vote in the state. Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary, said the new registration includes voters who transfer to Cherokee County from other Oklahoma counties.
The report indicates 51% of registered voters in Oklahoma are Republicans, while close to 30% are Democratic. Libertarians make up for less than 1% of voters, and 17% are independent. Over the past few years, the Libertarian rolls were growing, but have since slowed; independents are now on the rise in terms of numbers. Until recently, Cherokee County still had more Democrats, but now, the only county that might is Coal.
Locally, out of the 25,913 voters, there are just 15 more Republicans than Democrats. Rolls show there are 10,619 registered Republicans and 10,604 Democratic voters in Cherokee County. Over 4,440 people are registered independent, while there are only 249 Libertarians. Younger voters here tend to lean more Democratic; of the 4,412 registered voters who are between 18 and 29 years old, 1,506 are Republicans, 1,485 are Democrats, 1,320 are Libertarians, and only 101 independents.
The dramatic shift has taken place over the past seven years or so. In 2015, 23,275 people were registered to vote in Cherokee County: 14,167 Democrats and only 6,465 Republicans. This has led many observers to attribute the switch to former President Donald Trump, who carried the county by a significant margin.
In January 2022, 25,650 Cherokee County residents were registered to vote, with 11,408 were listed as Democrats and 9,855 Republicans. There were also 233 Libertarians and 4,154 independents. But by November 2022, the number of registered voters had inched up to 26,744, and Republicans had increased their numbers to 10,735. The number of Democrats decreased to 11,101, while there were 4,454 registered independent voters and 254 Libertarians.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said Cherokee County has been has had a Democratic majority “since statehood” and was the last rural county to change from majority registered Democrats to majority registered Republicans.
Based on talks with friends and acquaintances who have made that switch, Culver said they’ve done so based on a number of policy issues.
“The ones I’ve talked to say its the gun rights issue; they respect and want to fund the police; they like lower taxes, especially with recent inflation,” said Culver.
Culver said he’s seen growth in the state’s Libertarian party as well, although he isn’t sure where they lean.
“They’re getting a pretty good base,” he said.
Regardless of party, Culver said he can work with anyone.
“You’ve got extremes either way, but most people are in the middle,” he said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was a registered Democrat when he switched parties this past year, and several others have followed suit.
“My main reason for changing parties is I don’t believe Democrats, statewide and nationwide, support law enforcement. That’s my job, and that’s a big part of my life. I need that support and I just don’t think they do,” Chennault said.
The sheriff said registered Democrats have told him he has their support, no matter which party he’s affiliated with.
“I have people from both sides reach out to me, and they’ve all been very supportive and they understand my reasoning,” he said.
He did reiterate he feels Democrats at the state and national level don’t necessarily support law enforcement.
“I don’t think we have that problem around here, because we all live together and we all know each other, and everyone has been very supportive. I feel like I can better represent my county politically, as a Republican,” Chennault said.
Others say that many who were traditionally registered as Democrats did so because of "family tradition," but that their beliefs have always aligned more closely with the Republican Party platform. And some say a majority of newcomers to the area are very conservative.
During a Jan. 28 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were if people moving into the county were Republicans rather than Democrats, and if Democrats here have moving elsewhere.
Lisa Jonick moved to Cherokee County from Albuquerque a few months ago, and she said she was a “lefty” most of her adult life.
“Because of New Mexico’s COVID policies, we never want to live in a blue state ever again, and that is how we will vote. I have heard from Realtors that there are others like us moving here from blue states,” she said.
Crystal Coats lives in Tahlequah and is a registered Democrat. She said she believes many Democrats are leaving the area because Republicans aren’t willing to compromise on anything.
“I would move if I had the means; [there's] nothing here anymore for my LGBTQ+ children and my son with autism,” she said.
TDP readers were also asked if people were afraid of the association with extreme liberals in certain pats of the country, and whether Democrats have gone too far in advocating for rights for people of color and LGBTQ persons. That, some say, have cost the party the loyalty of more traditional folks.
Selena Stark claimed Democrats have "ruined the county" for the last 15 years, and insists that those in the higher-up positions, Republican or Democrat, have gotten a taste of power and have run with the money.
“Our country doesn’t need to be focused on BLT, LGBQ, whatever. Stop focusing on gay issues and [Black Lives Matter],” she said.
In the end, Stark said, people are tired of being lied to and nothing being done about it.
Some say there are a number of reasons why voters are abandoning the Democratic party in this area.
“They’ve shifted too far left and don’t represent the people, unless you’re in a minority group. COVID lockdowns, soft on crime, education policies, boarder policies, foreign affairs policies, big government, drag shows, gender identity being broached with elementary school kids. I could go on and on and on,” Charles White said.
Cherokee County Democratic Chair Yolette Ross and Stephen Hall, chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Check it out
For a comparison of county-by-county registration, go to https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/voter-registration-statistics/2023-vr-statistics/vrstats-county-jan15-2023.pdf.
