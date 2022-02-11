POLITICAL ROUNDUP: 'County option' question may not work, legislators say

One of the few tools citizens have to amend laws in Oklahoma is through state questions, but one senator believes the current system gives too much power to “urban interests." So he’s filed a joint resolution to change how laws are passed by a vote of the people.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, says his resolution would give rural areas more influence over state questions, while some believe it’s an attempt to limit the power of the people. Instead of a simple majority vote, he wants to require state questions be approved by a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties to pass and be written into the state’s constitution. If a majority of voters were to approve a question, but not two-thirds of the 77 counties, the amendment would only take effect in the counties that approved it.
“Several notable disasters have been unleashed on Oklahoma, including the lottery, medical marijuana, reduction in sentencing for drug offenses, and Medicaid expansion, all through our flawed methodology of state questions,” Hamilton said. “I remind you that rural Oklahoma voted overwhelmingly against each of these.”
Only seven counties in Oklahoma voted to pass Medicaid expansion. However, some of the margins in rural counties were close, with 14 decided by less than 200 votes. And throughout all of the state’s precincts, 75 percent were decided by less than 100 votes. Meanwhile, Cherokee County approved the expansion by more than 1,000 votes.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he’s interested in changing how state questions are brought to a vote, but he isn’t sold on this resolution.
“You can run a state question right now and never leave Tulsa County or Oklahoma County, because you can get enough signatures just standing on the street corner there,” he said. “The other 75 counties really have no say whether they’re interested in a state question or not.”
However, Pemberton doesn’t like the idea of allowing some counties to pass new laws and others reject them.
“I’ve got an issue with the last half of that [resolution],” he said. “I don’t think that’s the way to go about it. Basically, instead of having a state question, you’ve got a county question. I don’t really think that’s very appropriate.”
The number of signatures required to to bring a measure to the ballot depends on total votes cast for governor in the last election. For a constitutional amendment, the number of signatures must equal 15 percent of the number of votes cast for governor; initiated state statutes requires 8 percent; and veto referendums require 5 percent.
In the past, lawmakers have proposed changing the rules so signatures would have to be gathered from all congressional districts in Oklahoma. There have also been discussions on requiring more legwork from those who run ballot initiatives.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he’d be in favor of requiring petitioners to include more regulations and laws with the state question, or allow more time for lawmakers to hone the rules.
“Going back to the marijuana one, we pretty much had to roll that out in 90 days after the state question,” he said. “It pretty much had to start with just what the question said. I think there needs to be more explanation and more rules already in place, rather than just opening it up … We’ve been playing catch-up.”
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, said he’s not a fan of all the amendments that have been passed through state questions, but believes this resolution is an attempt by lawmakers to limit citizens’ voices and decrease the work given to them. He also doesn’t know if it would be practical to have some counties pass laws and others not.
“How would that work if Medicaid expansion passed in Tulsa County, Oklahoma County, and Cherokee County, but not in any other counties? That wouldn’t function,” he said. “With medical marijuana, we could have a dry-county, wet-county scenario all over again. But then you’ve got another aspect of legal issues, with people crossing state lines and getting arrested for drugs or paraphernalia.”
The resolution, which has been assigned to Senate Rules Committee, would have to pass through the Legislature and be signed by the governor. It would then go on a ballot for Oklahomans to vote on.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross could not be reached by press time.
