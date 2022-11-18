POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Culver cites GOP values; Dems hope for future

Throughout the U.S., the media and public expected a red tidal wave to overtake various offices, but to the surprise of voters and pundits alike, Democrats outperformed in many races, leaving both parties at a draw.
In Oklahoma, on the other hand, Republicans outperformed Democrats, even as national surveys projected tight races for the governorship and state superintendent.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, isn't surprised at the results in Oklahoma, and he attributes the values of the party to its success this cycle.
"We back the blue, we want America to do well, and we don't like critical race theory. If someone wants to explain what 'woke' is, that would be great. All I know is that it's bad. We are for strong traditional family values. We want less government, better education, lower taxes, we support the Second Amendment. We love our guns," said Culver.
Kevin Stitt won 55% over Joy Hofmeister, who took 41% of the vote. For superintendent of public instruction, Republican Ryan Walters took 56% of the vote over Jena Nelson, 43%. These results deviated from polls, which had Hofmeister even with Stitt and Nelson a few points above Walters, though both performed better than other Democrats in statewide elections.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, is optimistic that Democrats can eventually win statewide races in Oklahoma and is encouraging fellow party members to stay energized. She said even though Hofmeister and Nelson lost, the party is making up ground.
"I'm disappointed at the turnout. I think Democrats can win the future. I was energized with this race, and a lot of people were. There was a lot of talk about crossover with Republicans splitting their tickets and voting with Democrats for Joy and Jena," said Ross. "It is going to be a long road. Anything worth having is worth fighting for."
She believes Stitt underperformed compared to his fellow Republicans because of his list of controversies: his possible dealings with Swadley's BBQ, Epic Charter Schools, electric car maker Canoo, and his $2.6 million stockpiling of hydroquinone, the malaria drug to combat COVID-19.
"There was no accountability with Swadley's BBQ. They were handing out money to this company," said Ross.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, indicated it may be a while before Democrats can win a statewide race.
"Numbers may indicate some crossover, but Oklahoma remains firmly in GOP control. It is going to take a lot of work, money, and time to achieve a new Democratic foothold in statewide offices," said Barnes.
In a recent Saturday Facebook Forum, locals chimed in on the election, including those who voted for and against Stitt.
"The state's education system is at the bottom of the country. Joy Hofmeister is in charge of said education system. Why on earth would I vote for someone who can't perform their current duties?" Jack Hendrix wanted to know.
Mike Martin disagreed: "The state's [education] system is at the bottom, not because of Joy. Stitt packed the State Board with his people to defeat anything she proposed."
Wally Armstrong refuses to ever vote for Democrats, on principle.
"The Democrats have made such a mess of the country I have vowed to never again vote for any candidate associated with that party," he said.
Shane Morrison believes most Republicans are oblivious to that party's agendas.
"The majority of the people that voted for them [Stitt and Hofmeister], have no clue what they will accomplish. The simple fact that they are Republicans, is all it takes to get their vote. No platform is needed other than R," said Morrison.
Texts and phone calls seeking comment were sent to the Cherokee County Republican Party, but they did not respond before press time.
What you said
On the TDP website, readers were asked: "Do you believe Oklahoma overall will be better, or worse, in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt and Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters?" Fifty percent of respondents said "much worse"; 15% said "somewhat worse"; 26% said "much better"; 7% said "somewhat better"; and 2% were undecided.
