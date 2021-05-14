POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Culver, other Repubs oppose Stitt health care plan

The Oklahoma Legislature appears split on its plan for Medicaid expansion, which is expected to take effect July 1.
Lawmakers have until the end of the month to alter the state's course, as it currently is set to use Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan that would outsource Medicaid to four different private insurance companies. House members have given the state another option by passing legislation that would require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to oversee the expansion. However, it's unclear whether the bill will get any consideration in the Senate.
"I think that's been the position in the Senate - from the leadership end, that they don't really want to hear Senate Bill 131," said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. "That could change, depending on how much pressure can be placed on them to actually put that on the floor, but I've got a feeling that we won't see it and won't have the opportunity to vote on it."
Around 40 other states have implemented Medicaid managed care. After selection through a public bidding process, Stitt is working on contracts with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Humana Health Horizons, Oklahoma Complete Health, and United Healthcare to privatize the program.
When the House passed legislation that would replace the governor's plan, Stitt quickly rebuked the move.
"It is disappointing that in the dead of night, 57 House Republicans voted to grow government and spend $1.2 billion of taxpayer money over five years on a one-way ticket to Joe Biden's socialized health care plan in order to please the Oklahoma Hospital Association," Stitt said. "Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation in health outcomes and our constituents deserve better. Oklahomans hired me to bring a fresh set of eyes to all areas of government, which is why I believe SoonerSelect is the right path forward for our state and why I will continue to advocate for this needed change."
Under the Oklahomans Caring for Oklahomans Act, the OHCA would develop a program that controls costs and improves health outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was one of the 57 Republicans, along with 16 Democrats, to vote in favor of the bill.
"I probably heard from every nurse, dentist, optometrist and doctor in Cherokee County, and they were for it," Culver said. "They do not like the governor's plan, and I'm their voice at the Capitol, so that's the way I voted."
Even if the bill were to pass the Senate, it would be sent to the governor's desk, where he would likely veto it. An override would require a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.
"I do know from visiting with a lot of senators that a lot of them would actually vote for it, but I don't know if it's a veto-proof majority or not," Pemberton said.
Stitt's SoonerSelect would cost the state about $2.2 billion, but HCA officials have indicated the costs would be covered by its existing budget. The price tag for SB 131 is estimated at around $260 million annually, for the first several years, and might require similar investments to sustain infrastructure and staff.
Republican lawmakers have reportedly pushed back on Stitt's stance that the legislation is the equivalent of socialized health care. Meanwhile, a coalition made up of 16 health care organizations has come out in opposition of Stitt's plan, asking the lawmakers to push SB 131 forward.
"The last time Oklahoma used managed care, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, we lost 15-20 ambulance services a year, mostly in rural Oklahoma," said Johnny L. Red, vice president of Sinor EMS in Clinton. "The result was that patients previously served by those services had much longer waits before an ambulance could arrive. That delay can be the difference between life and death."
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said he hopes the Senate will at least consider the bill and give it a vote.
"I think Oklahoma has the resources in-house to manage its own Medicaid program," he said. "The lack of transparency we are witnessing from such seemingly benign institutions as charter schools cast an ominous pall on the ability and willingness of the governor's office and the leader of the state Legislature to oversee any further privatization of public goods."
Legislators could have potentially halted Stitt's plan to privatize Medicaid by not allocating the dollars for it. However, it appears lawmakers have come to an agreement on the state budget, and while talk of the House's proposal to allow OHCA to oversee the expansion, debates on managed care have not been part of the funding negotiations.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.