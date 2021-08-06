POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Culver, Pemberton: Lawmakers should butt out on OU

A group of state lawmakers has expressed frustration about the University of Oklahoma's decision to leave the Big 12 Athletic Conference and move to the Southeastern Conference, citing a lack of collaboration with government officials as disappointing. But others have questioned whether legislators should have any role in such decisions.
The move by OU and the University of Texas stunned the sports world and Big 12 officials, and state lawmakers with ties to Oklahoma State University are concerned the change could have an economic impact on the Stillwater institution and its football program's prestige. Led by OSU Alum State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, more than 30 lawmakers signed on to the letter sent to OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., saying state entities of higher education should work together for what's best of the state as a whole.
"We are disappointed in the lack of transparency and making decisions of such magnitude at a time when the Oklahoma Legislature is out of session," the letter reads. "It is our desire to see collaboration and parity for our state's two comprehensive institutions. Moving forward, we ask that you keep legislators and the public informed as this situation is of great importance to the state of Oklahoma."
The news first came when OU and UT released a joint announcement, saying they would not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Both universities plan to honor the existing grant-of-rights agreements, but said they would be monitoring the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape to best position their programs for the future. Shortly thereafter, the Oklahoma Board of Regents unanimously accepted the invitation for OU to join the SEC.
Harroz called it one of the most significant decisions in more than a century of athletics.
"We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma," he said. "The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we're thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country."
Some legislators from both Oklahoma and Texas, however, aren't as thrilled, with concerns over financial disparities between the other universities in the states. A group of Texas lawmakers filed legislation that would block Texas public colleges and universities from changing their affiliations without approval from the state legislature, although it's largely seen as symbolic. And Hilbert reportedly said he wouldn't be surprised if a legislator tried to file a measure to stop the move, although it's highly unlikely any attempt would prevail.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, did not sign the letter, and said he thinks it should be completely up to the university as to what athletic conference it participates in.
"I didn't think that was anything the Legislature needs to be involved in," he said. "I think most of the legislators who signed it either went to OU or OSU, because they feel like they left them behind in the conference. They're not leaving the state of Oklahoma and not leaving Norman."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was a co-captain and player for the Oklahoma Sooners football team under legendary coach Barry Switzer. He also doesn't think the state needs to be meddling.
"If we were in on every decision they make, we would never get anything else done," he said.
The OU and OSU rivalry has long been highlighted by the Bedlam game every year. Culver said he would hate to see that game go away, but he thinks if it did, both programs would get over it. Overall, he's more excited about the teams OU will face in the SEC.
"All I know is they better be ready to play on Saturday, because the SEC is pretty good. They should do well, but it's going to be real hard to win, just like it is in the Big 12 now," he said. "They're all class programs, lots of tradition and great teams."
Two Cherokee County legislators did sign the letter demanding more government control over university decisions: Blake "Cowboy" Stephens and David Hardin. Both are Republicans.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers for their thoughts on OU's decision to leave the Big 12 Conference.
Gillette Roberts said the government should have no say.
"To me, that should be the decision of the school," she wrote. "I would think that our government officials would have more pressing issues to worry about rather than what teams play who."
Joann Thomson said it's "all about the money for OU and Texas."
"There is money associated with OSU; they will be fine," Thomson wrote. "[Big] 12 should go back to the Big 8. It would be a small conference and might even become a powerhouse."
Kenny Ray Drywater threw in a jab at OSU fans: "With OU gone, OSU may actually have a chance at winning a conference championship more than once."
Randy Gibson, an OU grad, said the change will be better for the university, the players, recruits, auxiliaries like band and cheer, and Norman merchants.
"[It will mean] better games each week and better exposure nationally," Gibson wrote. "Besides, we really consider Texas our biggest rival game. I really won't miss Bedlam if it goes away for a while."
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked what they think of the NCAA conference move for OU. Of the respondents, 34.7 percent said they "definitely approve"; 34.7 percent responded that they "don't care"; 11.1 percent said they "definitely disapprove"; 9.7 percent said they "somewhat disapprove"; 8.3 percent answered they "somewhat approve"; and 1.4 percent were uncertain.
