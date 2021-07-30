POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Dem lawmakers call for renewed emergency

As Oklahoma has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, Democrats and physicians have called for Gov. Kevin Stitt to reinstate an emergency declaration for COVID-19.
Stitt rescinded the State of Emergency in early May, when the seven-day average of new cases had reached its lowest – 232 – since the state experienced spikes in cases in December and January. However, the state reported 1,777 new cases on Friday, with a seven-day rolling average of 1,351.
With the cases trending upward and concerns about the delta variant increasing, members of the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus have urged the governor to issue the declaration after several schools announced policies to not quarantine students exposed to the virus.
“Once again, the governor is AWOL when leadership is needed,” said State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City. “COVID is exploding across Oklahoma. Our hospitals are again diverting emergency patients. Oklahoma leads the nation in COVID growth, but the governor is too busy posing for pictures and campaigning across the state on the taxpayer’s dime to deal with the crisis unfolding before our very eyes.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly warned the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and has a longer transmission window than the original strain. Hospitals in cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Stillwater have run out of ICU space. Incoming Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clark told AP News that a declaration would allow health facilities experiencing increases in cases to convert areas such as conference rooms into bed space for non-COVID patients.
In a news conference last week, Stitt said he has no plans to reissue a declaration.
“This is about personal responsibility; this is about freedoms. Nothing in the legislation last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on or prevents anyone from having their child under 12 get vaccinated,” he said. “The difference is, we’re not going to mandate that somebody else has to send their 4-year-old to school with a mask or someone else has to get their 4-year-old vaccinated.”
Cherokee County was listed by the Oklahoma State Health Department has having a total of 5,950 cases as of Wednesday, July 28, since the pandemic began. The CDC reported the level of community transmission for the county is at the highest level, and the agency recommended resuming mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
During a July 12 Cherokee Nation Health Committee meeting, Wayne Coldwell, of CN Health Services, reported the tribal system had seen an 80 percent increase from week over week, with 90 percent of the positive cases coming from unvaccinated individuals.
While Democrats have called for an emergency declaration, state Republicans have joined together to request the governor prohibit businesses from mandating vaccines. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said the health crisis has become too politicized and questioned why members of the GOP haven’t also pushed for a declaration.
“This variant is pretty much putting us back in the same position we were in over a year ago,” she said. “People aren’t taking personal responsibility in getting vaccinated for whatever reason. If the people aren’t going to cooperate and take the vaccine and take precautions to keep this pandemic at bay, then it’s time for him to issue some sort of a declaration that says in the event this gets worse, this is what we’re going to do.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen; and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes, did not return media inquiries by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.