POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Despite shortfall, legislators say they can't rescind raises

The state's financial position was thrown into uncertainty by the COVID-19 outbreak, creating a budget shortfall of around $1.3 billion. That crisis, in turn, has stirred up concerns over the Legislature's impending pay raises - but lawmakers insist they don't have a say in the matter.
Last year, the Oklahoma Legislative Compensation board voted 7-2 to authorize pay increases of 35.6 percent for legislators. The raises will go into effect Nov. 18, 2020, when each lawmaker will see a boost of nearly $12,500 - from $35,021 to $47,500. And while the coronavirus has created a financial hardship for the state, officials have pointed out that the decision to raise pay was made well before the health crisis took hold.
"An independent, constitutional board made up of private citizens made the decision in 2019, long before anyone ever heard of the coronavirus, to raise legislators' pay from an average of $35,021 to $47,500 - and that board's action cannot be undone by the Legislature," said State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. "The Legislature did not increase its appropriations this year and will absorb the cost of the pay raises."
The compensation board is made up of nine individuals, whom are appointed by the governor, president pro tempore of the Senate, and speaker of the House. The governor picks five board members, who must be from religious organizations, communications media, non-state supported educational institutions, labor organizations, and retail businesses. The pro tempore appoints two members from agricultural and civic organizations, while the speaker taps two members from manufacturing and professional fields not otherwise specified.
Because the compensation board and its objective are written into the Oklahoma constitution, legal experts and lawmakers have said there's nothing to be done, and that running a bill to rescind the raises might even be unconstitutional.
State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, said he was not interested in the raise and did not ask for it.
"The voters took legislative pay totally out of legislators' hands in the 1960s, and that was a good decision, because we should not be setting our own pay," said Sneed. "The independent citizen-led board that sets our pay made this decision in October, before the pandemic, and it's unfortunate there is no mechanism for us to reject it. Many of my colleagues wish we could reject it, given the circumstances, but we are constitutionally prohibited from doing so."
At the time the decision was made, members of the board reportedly felt legislators were not being paid enough. It wasn't long ago that the board cut legislators' pay by 8.8 percent. And before now, the last time they saw an increase was in 1997.
"This decision was made last October, well before our current budget crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic," said State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell. "It was made after legislative pay had been decreased the year before. Legislative pay is already well below many public and private sector jobs. In fact, we make less per year than the average teacher. I would, of course, work for less, as I did not take this job for the pay, but again, that is a decision made by the compensation board and not the Legislature itself."
The highest salaries for state lawmakers are $110,459 and $110,000, in California and New York, respectively. Meanwhile, Arkansas pays its legislators $41,394, Missouri pays legislators $35,915, Colorado offers members $40,242, and Texas pays $7,200. New Mexico does not pay its lawmakers a salary. Oklahoma has one of the few part-time legislatures in the country, as the body is in session about five months out of the year.
While most legislators claim they didn't go into politics for the money, many have asserted the pay should be high enough so people of all backgrounds would be willing serve.
"I think it's important we have diversity in the background and perspectives among those who represent us at the state Capitol, and to do that, we need to open the opportunity to serve as many people as possible, especially women," said David. "Being a lawmaker is a full-time job and requires most of us to walk away from our chosen professions. To ensure that legislative service isn't only an option for the wealthy, it makes sense to offer a compensation that allows more people the chance to serve and still support themselves and their family."
The Legislature has been dealing with the state budget since it returned to session. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, reiterated the comments of his peers - that they do not have any control "whatsoever" on their pay raises, and that those at the Capitol have been focused on other matters.
After Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the general appropriations bill for 2021, along with three other budget-related measures, lawmakers quickly overrode them as they claimed the vetoes would have cut $370 million from public education. Instead, lawmakers approved proposals to cut most state agencies by around 4 percent to fill the financial hole. Meredith, who voted "no" on the appropriations bill, said he would have preferred the Legislature take a closer look at the budget.
"We've been [out of] session for a month and a half or so, and the first three days we're back in, we pass the budget," he said. "It may end up being that this is the best budget we could have come up with. I don't disagree with that, but at the end of the day, we have time to look at it, go line by line, and just take a little bit more time. Everybody is eager to get out of here to go campaign, but that's not what we're here to do. We're here to pass a budget and do the best we can."
The budget measures have created tensions between Stitt and lawmakers, with the governor reportedly hoping the executive branch would have been given more input.
"The governor claims the vetoes are because the Legislature is taking money from the state pension systems," said State Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, in a press release. "I want you all to know that is not true. Our budget package does not harm state pension programs. The Legislature has been putting extra payments toward our state pension system to ensure their stability. With state revenue depleted, we knew we needed to be crafty and use extra funds to meet immediate needs. The budget temporarily reduces some of the extra payments to the state pension systems and instead puts that money toward an immediate need: our schools."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, and Shaw could not be reached by press time.
