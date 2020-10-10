POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Election board secretary comfortable with mail-in ballots

A major talking point from President Donald Trump throughout his reelection campaign has surrounded the efficacy and security of mail-in voting, as he has repeatedly insisted the system for sending ballots through the mail is rife with fraud and corruption.
His opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has asserted the president is attempting to undermine the legitimacy of the election.
Whether or not it is safe, it is apparent people across the country are hoping to skip the poll lines and use absentee ballots to cast their votes. By the end of September, more than 72 million absentee ballots had been sent out to voters in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Requests for absentee ballots have already surpassed total 2016 requests in several states.
The Cherokee County Election Board saw a jump in absentee ballots returned recently. As of Sept. 30, more than 400 ballots had been returned, and by Oct. 6 - less than a week - there were 718 returned. CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell said she expects more to come in, since there are more than three weeks left until the election.
"We're going to be opening ballots for a while," she said. "The last day they can walk [absentee ballots] in to the election board is the day before, so Nov. 2. Otherwise, we have to receive them in the mail by Nov. 3."
As of Oct. 6, the county election board had already sent out 2,282 ballots in the mail to Oklahomans who had requested them. Rozell also said it was likely that number would increase, too.
There appear to be isolated incidents of voter fraud through the U.S. Postal Service in past U.S. election, but studies have not shown evidence of widespread fraud. However, with citizens across the country hoping to avoid large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee and mail-in ballots are expected to take up a much larger number of the votes this year.
Trump has latched on to this inevitability to assert his claim that the election will be plagued with fraud. But others have argued absentee and mail-in voting allows better access to the polls during a global pandemic.
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax has said Oklahoma's system for absentee voting is safe and secure. Rozell has shared similar sentiments about the state's system.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, seems secure with requesting an absentee ballot.
"I think ballot security is well-handled by our county election boards," said Barnes. "I have requested my absentee ballot. I think mail-in ballots encourage greater voter participation and protect the democratic process, and I look forward to seeing a fair election this year."
Some states have changed voting laws to have absentee ballots or forms to request one automatically sent out to every citizen. The OSEB has recently cautioned voters about a mailing from a Tulsa-based organization called OKVOTE, after it received complaints last month. The mailing is unsolicited, pre-filled voter registration applications, according to the OSEB.
"State and county election officials are not affiliated with OKVOTE nor with this mailing," said Ziriax. "Although we know OKVOTE has good intentions, this mailing has caused confusion by mistakenly telling some registered voters they are not registered to vote at their address."
It's unsolicited ballots that both the president and Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy are not comfortable with.
"I don't personally have any problem with absentee ballots, especially for military personnel and people in hospitals or nursing homes," said Kennedy. "Also, if someone wants to request a ballot so they don't have to go to the polls in order to feel safer from COVID, I'm fine with that as well. However, I agree with the president that we shouldn't be sending out any unsolicited ballots or changing our laws to go to strictly mail-in voting."
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not respond to queries by press time.
