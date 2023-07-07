The U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 29 that college and universities can no longer consider race when admitting students, ending decades of Affirmative Action policies.
Contests to affirmative action policies first made their way to the Supreme Court in 1978, when SCOTUS ruled the University of California could use race as a factor in admission. These policies have since been upheld several times throughout the years. Many schools use these policies to build diversity on their campuses.
However, as of Supreme Court’s ruling last week, college and universities can no longer consider race itself during the admissions process.
Dr. Jerrid Freeman, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Northeastern State University, explained what the Supreme Court’s decision to end Affirmative Action means for NSU.
“The Supreme Court’s decision does not result in any changes for NSU. We follow admissions standards and guidelines from [Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education] and have no affirmative action in our admission process,” said Freeman.
In her opinion, Kasey Rhone, co-founder of the Tulsa Intersectional Care Network and Daily Press columnist, said SCOTUS has sent a really bad message with this ruling.
“The Supreme Court has said they don’t care if the playing field is level,” said Rhone.
However, Rhone expects this to affect admissions at elite schools like Harvard more so than at Oklahoma universities. Schools in this state, she said, are seeing a decline in applications, anyway, so they likely won’t be as “choosy” with admissions as elite schools might.
“[Colleges] may find more insidious ways of excluding people,” said Rhone.
Rhone said there might be uptick in admissions for “legacy” students and those whose parents are university faculty members.
“I’m hopeful states and schools will create their own systems and metrics to make sure they’re bringing in diverse students,” said Rhone. “You have better outcomes when you have people that are diverse.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers what they thought about the Supreme Court’s decision to remove Affirmative Action from the college admissions equation. Almost 59% said they support the decision unconditionally; 23.5% said they absolutely oppose the decision; 11.8% said they support the decision somewhat; and 5.9% said they oppose the decision somewhat.
