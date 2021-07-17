POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Fed 'COVID education' viewed with suspicion by many

President Joe Biden's initiative for a door-to-door outreach program to speak with Americans about the COVID-19 vaccine has come with criticism and controversy. Many state officials see it as federal overreach, while others believe the unprecedented health crisis calls for the government to disperse vaccine information.
State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, chair of the House State's Rights Committee, responded by calling it intrusive and inappropriate. He cited a statement from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who said it is the government's business to know who has and hasn't received the vaccine.
"I contend these types of actions and assertions from the federal government are not just overreaching, but violate multiple provisions of the U.S. Constitution," Steagall said. "First, the enumerated powers delegated in Article I, Section 8; the right of the People to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects as found in the Fourth Amendment; as well as the vertical separation of powers prescribed in the 10th Amendment."
Becerra later clarified, however, that the government is not keeping tabs on which Americans have received a shot, and that it has no plan to maintain a database. That sort of list would be quickly chastised, as State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it would be extensive federal overreach.
"There are certain things the federal government doesn't need to know about people," he said. "I think anything even close to that would be way out of line."
Pemberton added he doesn't think the federal government should ask anyone about vaccination status, and he has concerns about privacy laws.
While some members of Congress have asserted the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act would prevent Biden's administration from asking people about their status, the HIPPA was designed to prevent health care providers and insurance companies from sharing people's health information without their consent. There is nothing in it that prohibits the request of health information from an individual.
Some representatives have gone so far as to compare the door-to-door idea to something the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany would do. Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said such comparisons - or other implications that the government would next visit people's homes to inquire about what firearms they possess - amount to fear-mongering. She also doesn't see any issue with volunteers asking whether someone has been vaccinated.
"It's not like they're taking names and if you're not vaccinated they're going to haul you off. It's just an education campaign," she said. "They're asking if I've been vaccinated, so it's a yes or no. They're not going into any details on my health history, just asking me a direct question."
An abundance of information about the COVID-19 vaccine has been released through health departments, health care facilities, government entities, tribal nations and more.
Pemberton said anyone who hasn't heart about the immunizations by now is probably "living in a hole in the side of a mountain somewhere." He said the administration's outreach campaign is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars, and thinks such initiatives should be left to state agencies.
"I'm a 10th Amendment guy who believes the powers that aren't given directly to the federal government are reserved for the states," he said. "I don't think there's anything in the Constitution that states the federal government should be having any control over vaccinations and our health in the state of Oklahoma."
But with so much information being spread about the virus and vaccine, the past year has been riddled with false narratives and alternative facts. In fact, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory Thursday, warning the public about the threat of health misinformation.
"It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
An analysis shared by the SG found false news stories were 70 percent more likely to be shared than true stories. So Ross doesn't see any issue with the government informing citizens about the safety and availability of vaccines.
"We are living in unprecedented times with this pandemic," she said. "There's a lot of misinformation that's going around on social media, so what's wrong with an education campaign - going door-to-door to educate people and get rid of some of the misinformation out there?"
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said the federal government should not mandate health care choices, even if they are good ones, or keep massive databases of health care records. Encouraging local resources to reach out to educate and encourage people to take action, or encourage businesses and institutions to require vaccinations, should not be the government's business, he said, "but the U.S. has long since abandoned the idea of having limited government, even if only at the federal level."
"Of course, all this is to solve a problem that is at least partially created by how officials have handled and communicated issues surrounding the coronavirus and vaccines," Grimes said. "Officials and talking heads who echo them have created confusion; they have denigrated people with questions, often to learn later those ideas were not so 'out there.' This has led to distrust and politicizing the issue instead of dealing with it in a rational manner with rational risk assessments. Until those issues are handled, it is going to be hard for many on both sides to deal rationally with each other, the virus, or its vaccines."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen; State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; and State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, did not return media inquiries by press time.
