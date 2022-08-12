POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Forum, poll indicate locals agree with Jones decision

Last week, conspiracy theorist and far-right radio host Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, parents of Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old kindergartener who was massacred in the Sandy Hook shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The next day, the jury added $45.2 million in punitive damages after Jones knowingly spread misinformation for profit, thus endangering victims of the crime.
Many Cherokee County residents are following this story as it represents the legal system's check on misinformation, which has become prevalent in recent years. Most locals are celebrating the verdict because they feel that it will deter fringe media outlets from promulgating and profiting from falsehoods.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, recalled the news when she learned about the Sandy Hook shooting.
"I left work in the early afternoon, got into my car, turned on CNN and headed home. At that moment, a breaking news story reported that there was an active shooter on the campus of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut," said Ross. "By the time I arrived home over an hour and a half later, multiple young children had been shot and killed, and of course by day's end, 20 children and six adults lay dead."
Jones created the narrative that the event never took place, and that it was an engineered government hoax designed to promote gun control, and that the parents were actors.
"How anyone could view the footage of that massacre and come to that conclusion is unfathomable to me. To see parents at the scene frantically awaiting word on whether or not their child had perished and not feel the slightest bit of empathy, in my opinion, makes Mr. Jones a 'not so nice person,'" said Ross.
She said that Jones and Infowars, his media outlet, has amassed a fortune of $270 million from lies. Lewis and Heslin sued Jones because his followers have threatened their livelihood, and over the last few years, they have had to hire security to protect themselves against Jones followers, which is why they were awarded $4.1 million. The punitive damages were awarded to deter Jones from continuing to propagate misinformation.
"His fortune comes at a cost to the families of those who lost loved ones that day. These families have endured years of torment and threats at the hands of Mr. Jones and his lies. It is time now for Mr. Jones to be held accountable for his reckless behavior. A monetary award will not bring back six-year-old Jesse, but it is the first step in holding Mr. Jones accountable," said Ross.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, agrees with the verdict.
"Alex Jones has made himself wealthy by telling lies about the victims and families of the Sandy Hook school shooting, so it is fitting that he has to pay up. He was callous and neglectful in the defamation proceeding and has only lied and disassembled through the damages proceedings," said Barnes.
Barnes believes that fringe media needs to be held accountable to the same standards as traditional media.
"The mainstream media has been held legally accountable for lies for a very long time, and I think fringe media will now pay more attention to their own responsibilities because of the verdict," said Barnes.
On the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, readers were asked a number of questions about free speech in Saturday Forum, which included whether they had ever trusted Jones, whether they agreed with the verdict, if it was too large or small, and whether this sends a message to other pundits who intentionally spread misinformation.
"When a mother, who lost her six-year-old child in a mass shooting while he sat in his first grade classroom, has to look at any other person and say, 'My son existed,' then yes, there's something terribly wrong," said Cathy Cott. "When families who have lost their children to gun violence must repeatedly move for their own safety because followers of a bloviating liar like Alex Jones are threatening them and their surviving children, then we've lost our way as a country and lost our humanity it seems."
Jack Webb believes that media outlets need to be responsible for what they say.
"It's one thing to have opinions; it's quite another to peddle those options as the truth. You don't have unlimited freedom of speech, never have had," he said.
Shane Morrison thinks that news programs should only be able to report facts.
"It shouldn't be an entertainment show that spouts out opinions. Too many people can't think critically for themselves and believe those opinions to be facts. Fox News, CNN and the like are both guilty of this. Tucker Carlson, himself, stated in court that no reasonable person would believe what he says," said Morrison.
Michele Seymour is optimistic that the verdict will set a precedent for fringe media.
"I'm thankful someone has finally been punished for spreading false information. Hopefully more to come," said Seymore.
In the hearing, Jones conceded that the Sandy Hook shooting actually took place.
On the Tahlequah Daily Press website, readers were polled about whether they agree with the jury's decision to make Jones pay $4.1 million to the family of one of the dead children as part of a defamation lawsuit. Seventy-five percent said they absolutely agree, 18% said they absolutely disagree, 4% said they somewhat agree, 1% said they somewhat disagree, and 1% said they are uncertain.
The Cherokee County Republican Party and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, were reached for comment, but responses were not returned before press time.
